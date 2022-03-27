There were times in games last season when junior guard Jules LaMendola noticed that fatigue caught up to the Coppell girls basketball team by the fourth quarter.
"Last season, we were just fighting to stay alive,” she said. “We had an unfortunate first round of district, which made it hard and try to be outplaying everyone. Mentally, we weren't there. Physically, we weren't there. We would fight to survive, not fight to win. It really affected us."
The Cowgirls would be competitive for the game’s first three quarters, only to watch the other team pull away in the fourth quarter because their conditioning was better than that of Coppell. Although they finished the second half of District 6-6A play strong with four wins in their last six games, the Cowgirls missed the playoffs for the third consecutive season and finished with a 13-13 record.
Ryan Murphy, who had just finished his second season as Coppell head coach, was still in the process of implementing his plan to change the culture within the Cowgirls’ basketball program. Murphy wants Coppell to outwork everyone and to be mentally tougher than the other teams. He guided Coppell to a 31-30 record in his first two seasons at the helm, but realized that his squad had the potential to be much better.
Murphy told his team after the conclusion of last season if they wanted to see better success that they needed to get into better shape.
That’s when Murphy got the ball rolling on his plan for a strength-and-conditioning program that was led by assistant girls basketball coach Will Tran.
Tran took the reins of the Cowgirls’ weight room program last spring and he continues to work with the players during the season.
Tran is big on Olympic lifts such as the clean-and-jerk and deadlift. He’s also researched workout videos by University of Houston Director of Men’s Basketball Performance Alan Bishop, and former Texas Tech associate strength and conditioning coach Joey Bergles and incorporates certain workouts from them into his own training program for the Cowgirls.
For Tran, increasing anaerobic capacity is the primary goal.
“Basketball is all about sprinting, stopping, sprinting, stopping,” he said.
When in the weight room, using the correct form when lifting weights is important. That’s why Tran had the Cowgirls lifting lighter weights at first. He also stresses the importance of working out muscles that support the ACL, MCL and hips to reduce injury, an issue that plagued Coppell at times last season.
And while attention to detail is necessary, Tran wants to make the workouts fun. That’s why he hung up a board in the southeast corner of the weight room last year that lists the all-time records and current leaders for squat, bench press, chin-ups, lane slides, vertical jumps, 300-yard shuttle, power clean, box jumps, deadlift, lane agility and WNBA bench press.
"He makes what we do fun,” LaMendola said. “When I was in my freshman year before he came, I wasn't much of a weight lifter. I despised it. But working with him, I fell in love with weight lifting and he made me realize my full potential. It's always been a good, positive experience with him."
LaMendola, who has Division I offers from SMU, TCU, Columbia, Rice, Yale and Stephen F. Austin, came into last year looking to increase her maxes by at least 20 pounds. She has gone past that goal. Her bench press has nearly doubled, having gone up from 65 pounds to 120. By the end of the year, she wants to bench press 135 pounds.
“I’m not really numbers driven,” said LaMendola. “However, I see how my strength affects my game. When I go to college, I want to be stronger than the other girls in the weight room.”
Senior forward India Howard has noticed significant gains and is one of the strongest players on the team. Her name can be seen almost everyone on the strength and conditioning leaderboard. Howard is the team leader in bench press (145 pounds), chin-ups (10), vertical jumps (31), lane agility (7.33 inches), WNBA bench (32 reps), deadlift (365) and power clean (165). Howard, who is averaging 9.8 rebounds, lists offers from Texas State, East Texas Baptist and Charleston State.
“I love looking at the gains and the results,” she said. “I enjoy the physical aspect of the game. Whenever another player thinks that I can't box them out, my goal is to make them wrong and prove that I can."
LaMendola added that two of the team’s shorter players in height, junior guards Allyssa Potter (5-foot-5) and Saiya Patel (5-foot-2), are some of the hardest workers when in the weight room.
“Saiya Patel is 5-2 and if you look at her, you don't think that she's lifting in the weight room as much as she does,” LaMendola said. “She's deadlifted 200 pounds. She's guarding 6-foot girls, big girls. When we need someone to defend a guard, no matter the size, they don't realize how strong she is. She does her job. They won't score."
The first time that Howard noticed all of the hard work in the weight room paid off was last year during a team camp at Texas A&M University.
"Every team that we were playing, we were just throwing them around unintentionally,” she said. “We were boxing out, go for rebounds. We were flying around. We realized, 'Wow, we're strong. This is a strong team.'"
Coppell’s weight room sessions have translated to success on the hardwood. On Jan. 28, the state-ranked Cowgirls defeated Hebron 53-39, earning their school record 31st win of the year – a record that had been held by the 1989-90 team. Coppell went on to earn a share of the District 6-6A title, won two playoff games and came close to advancing to the regional tournament for the first time in 32 years.
"Breaking the record is proof of the work that we put in,” Howard said. “We worked our butts off. We're here to make a new culture. I'm hoping that culture will continue and everyone will continue to push themselves. But for this record to be broken now after decades is because of the people."
And also because of the hard work that the Cowgirls put in the weight room.
"You've got to give it to coach [Ryan] Murphy,” Tran said. “He's done a great job of turning this program around. He lets me do a lot of stuff. He lets me do things that are important. The weight room is important to Murphy. It's good to have the same message across all of the coaches."
