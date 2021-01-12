The Coppell girls soccer team has multiple strikers who can finish at the net.
That marksmanship was on full display Friday afternoon, when Oklahoma commit Michelle Pak scored the first of five first-half goals for the Cowgirls to lead Coppell to a 6-0 shutout of Frenship at Lesley Field.
“We have an extremely dynamic team, a lot of players that can finish,” said Rebecca Sawers, Coppell assistant coach. “(Junior) Reneta Vargas, this is her first year playing for us. We got her back from the (Dallas Texans-Development Academy). Michelle Pak is a junior as well, and we also have Jojo Alonzo. We also have several others who have done a phenomenal job creating the attack.”
Pak displayed some nifty footwork on each of her two goals. On the first strike, the Coppell junior received a nice feed up the middle of the field from Trinity University commit Maya Ozymy then buried a low feed into the net with 28:17 left in the first half for a 1-0 Cowgirl lead. On Pak’s second goal, she dribbled around two Frenship and roofed a left-foot strike into the top-left corner of the net less than eight minutes later to give Coppell (3-0) a 2-0 advantage.
One of the newest Cowgirls, Vargas – a UT-Rio Grande Valley commit who spent the last three seasons playing for the Dallas Texans-Development Academy club team – used a combination of speed and raw power to give Coppell a 3-0 lead with 16:28 left in the first half. She dribbled around a physical challenge from a Frenship defender not far past midfield, slowed down just ahead of an oncoming defender then scored a goal over the falling goalkeeper.
Ellie Stewart made it 4-0 Coppell with a high-rising shot over her own, then Grace Turman capitalized on a misplayed shot by the Frenship goalkeeper to cap off the five-goal first half for the Cowgirls.
Taylor Neitzel, a senior, put back a rebound after the initial shot was saved was the Frenship keeper with 35:44 left in the second half to give Coppell a 6-0 lead.
“Once we were able to cover them defensively, we were able to go and do our thing,” Sawers said. “It’s all that we really had to do – to figure them out defensively. It opened up everything else.”
With Coppell out in front by a comfortable margin, the Cowgirls rode the play of their bench in the second half to preserve the shutout, giving many bench players the opportunity to receive valuable playing time.
Coming into the game, Coppell hadn’t allowed a goal in its first two games. Junior goalkeeper Makena Fisher made sure that streak continued.
With less than 22 minutes remaining in the game, a Frenship player had a breakaway, but Fisher came out of her net and made a sliding save before the Lady Tiger forward could lift a shot past her.
Goalkeeper is a position that Coppell had to retool after losing TCU pledge Lauren Kellett to graduation. Her replacements are holding up the back line just fine. Fisher and senior Zoe Goodale have yet to allow a goal this season.
“Both of the keepers that we have are great,” Sawers said. “I really trust both of them back there.”
Coppell has outscored its opponents on the season 14-0, which includes wins over Frenship, Midland (5-0) and Timber Creek (3-0).
The Cowgirls are back on the field later this week for a tournament in Princeton, which kicks off for Coppell at noon Thursday against HSAA, followed by matches Friday against Little Elm (3:30 p.m.) and Saturday against McKinney (noon).
