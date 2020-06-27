Two Coppell and two Lake Dallas soccer players were recognized as among the top seniors by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches.
Coppell senior midfielder Sebastian Blaas and senior defender Haley Roberson as well as Lake Dallas senior goalkeeper Sydney Frazier and senior forward Karina De Paoli recently earned their way onto the TASCO Senior Showcase rosters for Region 1.
There will be no official game this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but TASCO still recognized what would have been the official rosters and there were several local representatives.
Blaas was voted the District 6-6A boys midfielder of the year and second-team all-state selection by TASCO. Following a dominant junior campaign when he scored a team-high 16 goals and won this same award, Blaas registered team highs in goals (eight) and assists (four) to help Coppell to a 23rd consecutive playoff berth.
Roberson, a first-team all-state Region 1 selection in Class 6A, played in the back end alongside goalkeeper Lauren Keller, a fellow first team all-stater who has signed with TCU on a soccer scholarship.
Despite missing 75% of the district slate due to injury, Roberson shined every chance she got. Alongside scoring the fourth-most goals (eight) and dishing out the second-most assists (seven) on the roster, she and Coppell recorded a remarkable 63-17 goal differential this season while also notching nine shutouts in 19 games.
Roberson, also a first team all-district honoree, will remain in the Metroplex at the next level as she signed her letter of intent to play Division I soccer at North Texas.
Lake Dallas had a magical run through District 8-5A, thanks in part to two of its seniors.
Frazier, a four-year varsity player and two-year captain, starred in a banner campaign for the Lady Falcons in 2020. She allowed just 18 goals and registered 10 shutouts in 22 games this season, helping lift Lake Dallas to an outright 8-5A title and its first playoff berth since 2016 before the remainder of the season was ultimately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Frazier’s varsity career also included two first team all-district selections as a sophomore and junior, along with a second-team selection as a junior last season.
Soon, Frazier will be off to play college soccer at the University of the Ozarks in Arkansas, who she signed her letter of intent with at a Signing Day ceremony in February.
In her final year of high school, De Paoli scored the third-most goals on the roster (seven) and tied for the second-most assists (six), which also led her to being named the District 8-5A MVP.
De Paoli is off to play Division I soccer in the fall as she is an Arkansas-Little Rock signee.
Texas Association of Soccer Coaches Senior Showcase Team Rosters
Region 1
Boys
Goalkeeper: Israel Gonzalez, Wichita Falls; Jimmy Castillo, Arlington
Defenseman: Hugo Berumen, San Elizario; Eduardo Campos, Stephenville; Dallas Albert, Grapevine; Erick Bustos, Grand Prairie; Maveri Cazares, Irving; Marcus Momolu, Arlington Sam Houston
Midfielder: Marcos Flores, Kennedale; Tommy Breaux, Aledo; Robbie Pino, Southlake Carroll; Sebastian Blaas, Coppell; Esai Romero, Everman
Forward: Marco Davila, Fort Worth Western Hills; Conner Contreras, Mansfield Legacy; Zaaron Gonzalez, Lubbock Monterrey; Carlos Aguilar, Arlington; Johnathan Sauceda, Mansfield
Coaching staff: Paul Smith, River Oaks Castleberry, Warren Cottle, Colleyville Heritage; Brandon Voss, Arlington Bowie
Girls
Goalkeeper: Cortlynn Boone, Argyle; Sydney Frazier, Lake Dallas
Defenseman: Leah Brown, Kennedale; Mercedes Gonzalez, Pampa; Reagan Knesek, Aledo; Giselle Garcia, Colleyville Heritage; Haley Roberson, Coppell
Midfielder: Beatris Chavarria, Stephenville; Alondra Rangel, Lake Worth; Tori Margiotta, Grapevine; Haley Bragg, Wichita Falls Rider; Cooper Cowan, Burleson Centennial; Abby Smith, Lewisville Flower Mound; Olivia Alvarez, Arlington; Sarah Hornyak, Southlake Carroll
Forward: Vanessa Gonzalez, El Paso El Dorado; Karina De Paoli, Lake Dallas; Hannah Gage, Northwest
Coaching staff: Casey Weil, Stephenville; Steven McBride, Grapevine; Andrea Scott, Arlington
