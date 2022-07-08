When Armando Garza arrived at Coppell in 2019, it didn’t long for him and head baseball coach Ryan Howard to click. Both Garza, an assistant coach, and Howard had the same vision for the program. They wanted to instill a blue-collar approach in which the Cowboys would out-work the other team, both in practice and on game day.
That philosophy paid off in spades. After the 2020 season was cut short after 12 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Coppell came back strong in 2021 to earn its first appearance in a regional semifinal series since 2016. This year, the Cowboys captured the 6-6A title and were a regional semifinalist for the second year in a row.
But, following the season, Howard stepped down as Coppell head coach after three years and is expected to be hired as the head coach at Lake Dallas, pending approval by the Lake Dallas ISD board of education.
Coppell ISD athletic director Kit Pehl and Lake Dallas ISD athletic director Scott Head both confirmed the move to Star Local Media. Howard didn’t provide a reason as to why he left Coppell, but Head is excited to have a familiar face back at the school.
“Ryan is going to be great,” Head said. “We know what we’re getting with him. He’s a great guy, and he does everything for the kids.”
As for Coppell, it didn’t take long for the Cowboys to find their next bench boss. In fact, they promoted from within. On July 1, Garza was named Coppell's head coach. He served as a varsity assistant each of the last two years, and prior to that, was a sub-varsity coach.
Don’t expect Coppell’s expectations to change under Garza.
"Coppell baseball has always had a rich tradition of strong culture and lots of winning,” Garza said. “When coach Howard left, there is still a core group of kids left. We're expecting to win a lot, too."
This will be Garza’s first job as a high school varsity head coach. Prior to Coppell, he helped to start Benbrook’s baseball program in 2017. The Bobcats made the playoffs all three years while he was there, capped off by the school’s first district championship in 2019 and first-ever berth in the regional quarterfinals that same year.
“I was fortunate enough to have a head coach at Benbrook [Justin Chavez] that trusted my thought process, trusted kind of the vision that we had for this program,” he said. “I'm a strong believer that the culture of a team can do a lot of things. You might not always be the most talented team on the field, but culture beats talent. And I'm a firm believer that the programs are for the kids, and I want them to enjoy their time, but I also want to push them.”
Garza grew up in west Texas, having graduated from Plainview High in 2003 before continuing his baseball career at Wayland Baptist. He credited longtime Pioneers head coach Brad Bass as well as assistant coach Tommy McMillan for his development as a player and inspiration to get into coaching.
“Everything that [McMillan] did, he did it for us, and you can tell,” Garza said of McMillan, who died on Sept. 5, 2021. “That plays a big role in how I coach. I want to put those kids first, and it's their program.”
As for Howard, he takes over for Chris Haney, who recently submitted his resignation to pursue a career outside of coaching. In his three seasons with Lake Dallas, Haney finished with 27 wins. Last year, in 2021, Haney helped lead the Falcons to a bi-district finalist finish.
