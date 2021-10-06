The Cowboys’ second-year linebacker had a big role in Coppell’s 34-7 victory against Plano West. McAdams finished with eight solo tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception.
The Cowboy defense turned in their best effort of the season, forcing four turnovers and allowing 116 yards of offense to West. Coppell improved to 3-2 overall and earned its second straight win to improve to 2-0 in District 6-6A.
“We were stopping the run, stopping the pass,” McAdams said. “All week, we worked on getting turnovers, stripping the ball out. I think we got four turnovers. It definitely worked getting all of the attention to detail on that aspect in practice.”
McAdams was named Athlete of the Week after receiving 50% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration were Jacob Buniff (Hebron), Jadan Smith (McKinney North), Alex Orji (Sachse) and Ashton Jeanty (Lone Star).
Did you know?
SLM: Coppell has enjoyed quite the turnaround on defense. Your team allowed 107 points during the first three games of the season, but just 20 the past two games – 13 if you factor in the pick-six by Plano West. What’s been the biggest reason behind the turnaround?
JM: We’re finally starting to come together as a team. Everything is clicking. We’re starting to be consistent. The past couple of games, we would have some drives where we would just shut them down. Before that, we would have a bust in the secondary or miss a tackle and stuff like that. But everybody is getting on their assignments.
SLM: This is a team coming into this season that made the playoffs last year but lost several key contributors to either graduation or transfer – wide receiver Anthony Black transferred to Duncanville to focus on basketball. What do you think that a lot of people knew about this team coming into this season?
JM: They knew that we were young, knew that we were inexperienced. That kind of makes us underdogs. Not a lot of people think that we have a shot at the district title. I think that we’re going to win district, even though we’re young.
SLM: What made you want to become a football player?
JM: When I was little, I used to watch my older brother, Drew, play high school football. He is seven years older than me, so he was a senior when I was in the fifth grade. Watching him, I always wanted to be a Coppell Cowboy.
SLM: What is it about linebacker that makes you like playing that position?
JM: You get to hit people every play.
SLM: If there was one person in history that you would want to meet, who would it be?
JM: That’s tough. I guess I would say Dez Bryant because he was always my favorite football player growing up. Him and my brother started to get me to love football.
SLM: What songs do you listen to that get you fired up to play a football game?
JM: I listen to some Megadeth. That’s a pretty good band. Metallica, too.
To vote on Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week, check back Sunday evening at starlocalmedia.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.