Mike DeWitt announced on Monday that he will resign as Coppell head football coach after his contract expires in June.
“I know that I’m not going to be coaching here after this year, but I don’t want to get into any specifics besides that,” he said.
Monday’s decision signaled the final year of an 11-year working relationship between DeWitt and Coppell ISD.
DeWitt spent three years as defensive coordinator before being elevated to head coach in 2014 following the departure of Joe McBride, who accepted a job as head coach at Dripping Springs. McBride has since moved on from Dripping Springs and was hired by McKinney Boyd as head football coach in 2019.
Coppell had big shoes to fill following McBride’s departure. In five seasons with the Cowboys, McBride went 51-10 – building the program into one of the area’s best. But DeWitt continued where McBride had left off, leading Coppell to a 54-35 record in eight seasons at the helm, four playoff wins and an undefeated district championship in 2017.
DeWitt said that he will miss all of the on- and off-the-field relationships that he has built with the members of Coppell’s coaching staff, school administrators and the countless lives that he has touched – especially all of the players that have come through the program.
DeWitt added that by announcing his resignation on Monday, it will allow Coppell ISD to focus on its search for a new head coach and give the student-athletes and coaching staff plenty of time to prepare for summer workouts and the subsequent 2022 season.
"I've enjoyed my experience here,” he said. “It's been a great place to work. I've had great coaches and great kids to work with."
Brett Esch first reported DeWitt’s resignation.
