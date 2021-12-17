FLOWER MOUND – It’s been 10 years since the Coppell girls basketball team has won 20 games in a season. But the Cowgirls needed less time this season to match that feat. In fact, Coppell earned its 20th win before Christmas.
Senior India Howard continued her dominant play down in the paint, scoring a game-high 24 points, while junior Jules LaMendola recorded 14 points in a 57-34 rout of Marcus on Friday night at Marauder Activity Center.
“It’s big time,” said Ryan Murphy, Coppell head coach. “It’s our first time since 2011 that the team has had a 20-win season, and to do that before Christmas is a testament to the work that they have put in.”
Coppell (20-0 overall, 2-0 District 6-6A) survived an early push by Marcus (6-9, 0-3), which took a pair of early leads. But the Cowgirls regrouped to finish the first quarter strong, taking a 20-10 lead after eight minutes of play.
Marcus hung around and had chances to cut the deficit further, but Coppell’s defense rose to the occasion. And it wasn’t just missed shots that hurt the Marauders. Cowgirls junior guard Saiya Patel put her body on the line, drawing a pair of charges on Marcus players that attempted to dribble through the lane to the basket. Coppell held Marcus to 12 or few points in each quarter.
“That’s where we fill our tank, is on defense,” Murphy said. “We’re defensive-minded, and that’s where we’ve got to get our energy from. That’s what a large portion of our practice is dedicated to. We want to make it 32 minutes of an unpleasant experience for the other team.”
Freshman Landry Sherrer provided a big boost for Coppell at the end of the first half, scoring four points while also grabbing a steal in the final minute of the second quarter to bump the Cowgirls’ lead to 34-17. She finished with eight points.
“She started her on JV to start the year, but pulled her up to varsity because of injuries,” Murphy said. “I think that she was ready. She still has some freshman moments, but you see the potential. That potential is starting to take over those freshman moments.”
The second half wasn’t pretty at times, but Coppell made enough timely plays to earn the win. Howard made two consecutive jump shots in the fourth quarter after Marcus had cut the deficit to 18 points.
“It was a game at times that we felt like we were surviving,” Murphy said. “But a win is a win in district. We’ll take it and run with it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.