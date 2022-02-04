Coppell head wrestling coach Chip Lowery has liked the improvement that his team has made over the course of the season.
All of that improvement led to big things for Coppell at Wylie on Wednesday afternoon.
Coppell qualified 14 wrestlers for the Region II-6A tournament.
The Cowgirls won a district title for an 11th straight season, topping defending Class 6A state champion Allen by 18 points. Coppell scored 158 points to Allen's 140.
“That's the best that we've done at that meet in a while,” Lowery said. “I was really impressed with our performance."
Coppell crowned two district champions. Senior Maria Husain pinned Plano’s Melanie Valdez in the first-place match at 95 pounds, improving to 28-0 on the season and keeping her undefeated record intact. Junior Scout Carrell bumped her record to 31-2 after winning both matches in the 119-pound weight-class division.
Overall, the Cowgirls advanced eight wrestlers to the regional tournament.
Coppell received second-place finishes from Piper Carrell (102 pounds), Ava Payne (110), Sarah Valadez (138), Cassie Bonacci (148), Casey Sparks (165) and Annie Lopez (185).
"We definitely were not favored and probably not favored to finish second,” Lowery said. “Allen is the returning state champions and we lost to Prosper at a tournament earlier this year. At one point Wednesday, we had nine matches in one round and we won all nine.”
Coppell’s boys had a great day on the mat.
The Cowboys didn’t have an individual champion on a day in which Allen won the team title with a whopping 356.6 points and had 13 wrestlers come in first place, but qualified six wrestlers for the regional tournament.
Harsh Halunde (145) and Cam Girard (160) both went 2-1 on the day to finish in second place. Kris Salazar (138), Isaiah Francis (195) and Simi Socks (285) all wrestled to third place.
Collin Bloodworth (170) won a challenge match against Plano’s Tyren Owens to earn a regional berth. The challenge match features a wrestler that lost a third-place match against another that won a fifth-place match. Bloodworth pinned Owens to finish in fourth place.
"We've never had two in the finals in that district,” Lowery said. “We've never had six qualifiers since we've been in that district. Then we had a nice challenge match at the end of the day, and we won that challenge match."
The Region II-6A tournament is scheduled for Feb. 11 and 12 at Allen. The boys’ division will start at 9 a.m. Friday with the girls to get underway at 2 p.m. Both the boys and girls are slated for 8:30 a.m. starts on Saturday. The top four finishers in each division will qualify for the 6A state tournament in Cypress.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.