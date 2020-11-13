One of the anchors of Coppell's secondary has found a home for college.
Senior defensive back Zach Stricker announced on Monday his commitment to further his playing career at Sam Houston State University.
Stricker leads the Cowboys in interceptions (2) and is currently tied for third in tackles (41).
