Antonio Wiley

Antonio Wiley is in his first season as Coppell head football coach.

 Photo courtesy of Coppell ISD

Antonio Wiley is entering his first season as Coppell head coach after three seasons in the same role at Wichita Falls Hirschi. Wiley replaces Mike DeWitt, who announced his resignation in December after eight seasons as Coppell’s head coach. The team went 54-35 in that time and posted back-to-back double-digit win seasons in 2016-17.

Wiley, who once served as Lewisville’s defensive coordinator, led Hirschi to a 24-12 record in three seasons. Hirschi went 12-3 last season and advanced to the Class 4A Division I state semifinals for the second time in program history.

