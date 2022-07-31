Antonio Wiley is entering his first season as Coppell head coach after three seasons in the same role at Wichita Falls Hirschi. Wiley replaces Mike DeWitt, who announced his resignation in December after eight seasons as Coppell’s head coach. The team went 54-35 in that time and posted back-to-back double-digit win seasons in 2016-17.
Wiley, who once served as Lewisville’s defensive coordinator, led Hirschi to a 24-12 record in three seasons. Hirschi went 12-3 last season and advanced to the Class 4A Division I state semifinals for the second time in program history.
Coppell went 4-6 and missed the playoffs in 2021. The Cowboys will play in District 6-6A in 2022-23.
Wiley was gracious enough to sit down with Star Local Media to chat about being back in the Dallas area, Coppell football and his passion for analytics and fishing.
SLM: During the 2018 season, you were the defensive coordinator for Lewisville, which was in the same district as Coppell. The Cowboys and Farmers will continue to remain in 6-6A for the 2022-23 seasons. How does it feel to be back in the same district as the Farmers?
AW: It’s great. Every week, I know what this district brings. It’s going to be competitive and tough. There are no easy wins. Every week, you’ve got to bring your ‘A-game.’
I think that helps you as a coach and your coaching staff to stay sharp. In this district, anybody can beat anybody. It’s tough from top to bottom, and I’m happy to be a part of it.
SLM: You spent the 2017-18 seasons as a member of the Lewisville coaching staff. What did head coach Michael Odle mean to your development as a coach and preparation to be the head coach at Hirschi?
AW: Coach Odle showed me a lot of things. I’ve met a lot of coaches that have had a great impact on my career and on my development.
The biggest thing that Odle showed me is that it has nothing to do with X’s and O’s. It had more to do with the relationship-building process and letting the kids know that you’re fully invested in them, because in order for them to commit 100% to you, you’ve got to make sure that you’re 100% invested in them.
That’s why Lewisville continues to have success under him, and that’s why they’ll continue to have success under him.
SLM: What makes Coppell senior defensive back Braxton Myers (USC commit) a unique player?
AW: He’s a special player. He brings speed, size and intelligence. What can you ask for more out of a high-school defensive back? He’s got great speed. He’s big enough to be a safety, but is very athletic as a corner.
He gives you something to where you can take him and say, ‘Hey, you take care of this side of the field, take care of this guy and now we can play bracket coverage.’ He does it to where he can free up the back side so we can do other stuff.
It’s just all the way around him. He gives us the capability to go out and compete at a high level.
SLM: Coppell has had a lot of success in football over the years. What will you bring to the table as a head coach so the Cowboys can continue their winning ways?
AW: I just want to get it back to where it has been and exceed that.
One of the biggest things is that I want the kids to have fun. I want to see the fun on film – not just see that they’re having fun, but to see them be passionate about the game.
That’s one of the fires that needed to be lit in them again, and you can see it growing again as we get closer to the season.
SLM: If you weren’t coaching football, what would you be doing?
AW: I’d be somewhere on a boat fishing. But if you’re talking about as a profession, I’d probably be a numbers guy because I’m all about numbers and analytics.
