Now entering his fourth season as Coppell head girls basketball coach, Ryan Murphy helped lead the Cowgirls to a school-record 37 wins, a share of the District 6-6A title and an appearance in the regional quarterfinals last season. Prior to accepting his current position at Coppell, he spent the previous three years as an assistant coach for the Cowboy boys basketball team.
The Cowgirls will remain in District 6-6A for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years along with Plano, Plano East, Plano West, Hebron, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Marcus after the UIL’s biennial realignment.
Murphy was gracious enough to sit down with Star Local Media to chat about Coppell’s historic season, Jules LaMendola’s MVP year and memories of growing up in Chicago.
SLM: Jules LaMendola was named the most valuable player of District 6-6A this season. This comes one year after she garnered an honorable-mention selection on the all-district team. Talk about her growth as a player.
RM: Her sophomore year after the first round of district when we only won one game, that’s really where you started to see that fire. She played much better in that second half of district, and our record showed it. We won four games the second half of district.
Getting honorable mention made her feel like she underachieved for what she did. A lot of kids, when things don’t go their way, they look for a different option or a different way. With her, when things didn’t go her way, she went to work. She lived in the gym, lived in the weight room with coach (Will) Tran and in skill sessions with her coach Jarell English and with everything that we were doing here as a team.
We knew that she was going to have a big year this season. She was starting to put it all together. But I’ll be honest, I didn’t know that she was going to have the year that she had.
SLM: Do you think a lot of people outside of this program expected the Cowgirls to have 37 wins, earn a share of the district title and win a playoff game for the first time in more than a decade?
RM: Not even some people inside the program expected us to have the year that we did. We caught a lot of people by surprise. We read some of those preseason predictions that people put out there before we played a single game, and most of them didn’t pick us to be in the playoffs.
Jules and India (Howard) really came along, and Ella (Spiller) and Allyssa (Potter) played well alongside them, and we had Saiya (Patel) as a defensive stopper. It all came together.
That’s what is really exciting about next year. India will be really tough to replace, but we have a lot of pieces coming back, and they’re only going to get better.
SLM: What was the first game that you noticed that your team had a chance to be really good?
RM: The first Plano game is when we knew that we had a chance to be really good. It was a pretty even game for most of the first three quarters. In the fourth quarter, we were able to pull away from teams and wear them down.
I saw that we can be the team that is more physical and aggressive, and we did that consistently. That’s the game when we realized that we have something here.
SLM: How did you get into basketball?
RM: I grew up in Chicagoland, in Illinois, where basketball is like football here. From a young age, I loved every minute of it. When I got out of college, I went into the business world for a little bit.
Around that time, I met my wife. Then we would get talking about these basketball teams that I was coaching on the side rather than my actual career. That’s when I kind of realized that I was in the wrong field.
I went back to school, got my master’s degree and got my education. It’s fun to wake up every day doing something that you love.
SLM: How much did you enjoy watching the Chicago Bulls’ championship teams of the 1990s?
RM: It was fantastic. I ended up getting spoiled because they’ve been trash ever since. But it was fun, because every kid grew up being a Michael Jordan fan, Scottie Pippen fan and being that kid on the driveway being the fifth starter that nobody ever talked about.
It’s fun to see that kind of passion develop within the last year in this program.
SLM: Chicago is known for its Italian restaurants. Do you prefer Gino’s East or Lou Malnati’s?
RM: Gino’s East for me. But personally, between all of them, I think that Giordano’s is the best, because it’s the cheesiest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.