The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2023-24 school year.
For the third straight year, Lewisville ISD and Plano ISD ran it back alongside Coppell in District 6-6A, producing more quality athletics from some of the most prominent programs in the state.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 6-6A’s eight schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2023-24 as part of its annual "Summer Questions" series.
1. How did competing in Region I impact the overall athletics success of 6-6A?
David Wolman: Coming into this season, the Marcus girls soccer team had looked to slay the dragon that is Southlake Carroll.
The Lady Marauders lost to the Lady Dragons in the regional final in 2022, with Carroll winning its third state title last season to cap off a 23-1-4 season. That one loss occurred in January 2022 and the Lady Dragons continued their undefeated run all the way until this year's regional tournament.
Marcus, despite losing 11 seniors from its 2022 team to graduation and undergoing a coaching change prior to the start of this season, overcame a 0-1-1 start to district play to hand Carroll its first loss in 15 months via a 1-0 win in the regional final on an own goal, then outscored Round Rock Westwood and Ridge Point 6-0 in the state tournament to capture its second state title in program history.
Perhaps no team in the state had its hands more full in bi-district than the Flower Mound baseball team. Prosper, which was a third-place finisher in 5-6A, took Game 1, 8-6 in extra innings. The Jaguars, though, showed plenty of grit and they answered by winning the next two games in thrilling fashion to move onto area.
Bolstered by a lineup change, rock-solid defense and great pitching from Jacob Gholston, Mason Arnold and Zack James, the Jaguars won 10 of their final 11 playoff games, capped off by a 6-4 victory against Pearland in the state championship game for the program's first state title since 2014.
The Lady Jaguars softball team rebounded from an injury-riddled 2022 season that saw Flower Mound miss the postseason after a loss to Marcus in a play-in game to Game 3 of the regional semifinals against Keller.
Region I was kind to Coppell.
The Cowgirls avenged a previous loss to 2022 6A state runner-up South Grand Prairie with a thrilling victory in the regional quarterfinals this season, and Coppell parlayed that into its first appearance in the state tournament. In a region semifinal, Coppell snapped Southlake Carroll's 23-game win streak, then followed that up with a 51-47 victory over Little Elm in the regional tournament championship game.
Coppell experienced a breakthrough in boys cross country as the Cowboys rebounded from a seventh-place finish at the regional meet in 2022 to finish in third place at the state meet for the program's highest-ever finish. The Cowgirl girls golf team qualified for the state tournament for the third year in a row, which included a 29-stroke victory at the District 6-6A tournament and a runner-up finish at the regional tournament.
Hebron's girls basketball team continued its rise under head coach Lisa Branch, who guided the Lady Hawks to the 6-6A title and two playoff victories. The boys were plenty impressive as well, parlaying a fourth-place district finish into a regional semifinal berth that included upsets over two teams ranked in the state's top 11.
2. What lies ahead in the district’s swimming landscape?
Matt Welch: In previous years, Plano ISD and Lewisville ISD wouldn't cross paths in the postseason until Region II-6A competition. But realignment shifted the swim teams to the same district grouping as other sports, and the result was one of the most talent-rich leagues in the area.
The level of competition didn't change much, with LISD previously sharing a district with Southlake Carroll and PISD doing so with Allen and Prosper, but the change of scenery paid dividends nonetheless—particularly for a team like Flower Mound.
The Jaguars and Lady Jaguars swept the 6-6A titles in commanding fashion, with the girls doubling up the second-place team finisher on point totals in the final district meet standings. That translated into a regional title sweep for the program as well—its first under head coach Tony Arbogast—followed by an 11th-place finish at state for the Flower Mound girls and a 17th-place mark for the boys.
Both teams graduated their share of talent, however, with the Jaguars led by rising juniors Luke Garrett and Aubrey Jaya and the girls leaning on rising senior Tatyana Panchishna and rising junior Laney Weiland.
One program that could contend next season is Marcus, which cracked the top five in the boys and girls team standings at regionals and figures to return a pretty sizable senior class, led by state qualifier and rising senior Brooke Shumway.
Coppell could have plenty of talent back in the fold as well, including state qualifiers Katelyn Jost, Sean Li, Gabriel Campos and Annie Chang. The Cowboys were the only other team in 6-6A to exceed 100 points at the district meet, finishing second as a team.
3. Which 6-6A team(s) was hit hardest by graduation heading into the 2023-24 school year?
Matt Welch: Graduation takes a toll on teams in different ways, whether it's the departure of a large group of seniors or a select few student-athletes who occupied immensely important roles on their respective teams.
A team like Hebron boys soccer was one of the area's feel-good turnaround stories of the 2023 season, going from eighth place to first in a year's time. The Hawks rode the collective experience of a veteran senior class to their bounce-back year and they'll have their work cut out in replacing the contributions of eight players who earned all-district honors, including superlative winners Jet Thomson and Micah Gonzales.
Meanwhile, the Coppell girls basketball team could have nearly two-thirds of its state semifinal roster back next season but will have some big shoes to fill with four starters now graduated, including all-area MVP Julianna "Jules" LaMendola.
The Plano West volleyball team is in a similar spot, graduating just five players from a squad that won a 6-6A title and advanced to the regional quarterfinals. But all five student-athletes occupied prominent roles on the team, including another all-area MVP in Blaire Bayless.
And on the softball diamond, Flower Mound was the last team standing in 6-6A after a run to the regional semifinals. The Lady Jaguars have stacked up among the area's best teams for several years, but the 2023 season spelled the end for an accomplished senior class that includes all-area offensive player of the year Logan Halleman and all-area pitcher of the year Landrie Harris.
4. By contrast, which 6-6A team(s) is impacted the least by graduation heading into the 2023-24 school year?
David Wolman: The Flower Mound baseball team won its second state title this year and with seven defensive starters returning, along with senior designated hitter and reigning state tournament MVP Adrian Rodriguez, as well as senior pitchers Zack James, Mason Arnold and Josh Glaser, the Jaguars have the weapons to make another run at state.
Hebron's girls basketball team also finds itself in a good position.
Several teams in 6-6A graduated key players from this past season, and that includes guard Dana Gingrey, who has been one of the top 3-point shooters for Hebron. Still, the Lady Hawks will return seven all-district honorees, including senior guard and co-district MVP Paris Bradley.
The Lewisville football team ran the table to a perfect 7-0 district mark and appearance in the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time since 1996.
The Farmers will return a bulk of their starters, including four offensive linemen, wide receiver Lamar Kerby, quarterback Ethan Terrell, running back Viron Ellison, reigning district MVP and wide receiver/safety Jaydan Hardy as well as three-star defensive back Tony-Louis Nkuba.
Lewisville will have to replace two key starters on the defensive line in Rendell Carter and Mason Johnson, who reeked havoc in the backfield last season. Head coach Michael Odle has found several budding stars, saying senior outside linebacker Omar Lockhart had a “good spring,” while juniors Rhyan Sewell and Sean Oliver have been “just tough to handle.”
And Plano East's boys basketball team will have experience on its side as it looks to build off a year that produced a first-place tie in 6-6A alongside Plano. The Panthers graduated just two seniors and will return four starters next season, led by reigning district co-MVP and rising senior Jordan Mizell.
