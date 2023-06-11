The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2023-24 school year.
For the third straight year, Lewisville ISD and Plano ISD ran it back alongside Coppell in District 6-6A, producing more quality athletics from some of the most prominent programs in the state.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 6-6A’s eight schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2023-24 as part of its annual "Summer Questions" series.
1. Which 6-6A school had the most impressive athletics year in 2022-23?
David Wolman: When it comes to all-around success, it's hard to argue against what Coppell did across the board.
The Cowgirls basketball team continued its rise under the direction of head coach Ryan Murphy. Two years removed from a 13-13 season, Coppell won a single-season record 38 games and played in the state tournament for the first time. Although the Cowgirls lost on a miracle 3-pointer at the buzzer by San Antonio Clark in the 6A state semifinals, Indiana signee Julianna "Jules" LaMendola, who was named the Texas Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year, credited the team's work ethic for the Cowgirls' turnaround.
History was also made by the school's boys cross country team. After finishing in seventh place at the 2021 Region I-6A meet, the Cowboys talked about the disappointment on the bus ride home from Lubbock, vowing that would never happen again. Coppell followed through on its promise, earning its first trip to the medal stand at the state meet after finishing in third place. Andrew Mullen crossed the finish line in seventh place to pace the Cowboys.
Skyler Schuller, a Stanford signee, got over the hump in the pole vault. She capped off a decorated high school career by winning the 6A state title following back-to-back state runner-up finishes.
Ever since Coppell added middle school wrestling a few years ago, that has helped to elevated the high school team. Case in point: The Cowboys had three wrestlers place in the top three at the state tournament. Scout Carrell and Isaiah Francis wrestled to second place in their respective weight classes, while Jessica Mendez-Gil overcame a first-round loss to earn third place.
Coppell's girls golf team qualified for state for the third consecutive season, while sisters Lindsay and Lexie Patton placed third in 6A in girls doubles. Antonio Wiley guided Coppell to a nine-win season in his first campaign as Cowboys head football coach to go along with a bi-district finalist finish. Coppell was also a bi-district finalist in baseball, girls soccer and volleyball.
2. Which sport best showcased the depth of 6-6A in 2022-23?
Matt Welch: Even by 6-6A's lofty standards, the 2023 softball season was an absolute gauntlet within the district.
Fittingly enough, the outright 6-6A title and the league's Nos. 3 and 4 playoff seeds were all decided on the final day of the regular season. That followed up a grinding couple of months that produced one down-to-the-wire ballgame after another.
Of the 56 games played in 6-6A softball, 27 were decided by two runs or less. That's just under half of the entire district schedule, and neither of the eight teams were spared by the league's parity. Even the four programs who wound up qualifying for the playoffs (Plano West, Flower Mound, Lewisville and Marcus) all played at least six district games that were decided by two runs or less.
A well-earned quartet of playoff berths saw West advance to the regional quarterfinals and Flower Mound make its way to the regional semifinals.
3. What was the biggest surprise in 6-6A during the 2022-23 school year?
David Wolman: The Coppell girls golf team was faced with the task of filling three spots in their lineup after losing two Division I signees in Lauren Rios (UTSA) and Mia Gaboriau (Creighton). Rios and Gaboriau led the Cowgirls to back-to-back appearances in the state tournament.
And while Coppell had experience coming back in Rylie Allison and TCU signee Kirstin Angosta, the Cowgirls had to fill out the remainder of their varsity roster. Freshmen Alicia Bellendir, Nethra Sheri and Riya Bapna showed the poise of upperclassmen in their first season on the high school circuit.
Everything came together for Coppell in the postseason. Led by a second-place finish from Bellendir and third-place finish by Sheri, the Cowgirls won the district tournament by a whopping 29 strokes. Coppell then punched its berth into the state tournament for a third consecutive season after earning a second-place finish at regionals.
At the state tournament at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown, Coppell placed seventh. Bellendir led the Cowgirls' efforts with an 11th-place finish.
4. What did we enjoy most about covering this yearin 6-6A?
Matt Welch: I'm an unabashedly die-hard basketball fan, so it made for some entertaining moments as a spectator to see the Plano and Plano East boys inject new life into their storied rivalry on the hardwood.
The Wildcats and Panthers tied atop the 6-6A standings following a head-to-head slate that produced two games decided by a combined three points. On both occasions, late-game heroics by rising senior Justin Buenaventura helped Plano eke out two razor-thin victories over East.
The stakes were as high on the court as they've been since the mid-2000s between the Wildcats and Panthers, both of whom finished the year ranked in the top 11 of 6A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
David Wolman: This school year provided for some of the best playoff games that I've covered in my 17 years covering high school sports in three different states.
Between Coppell girls basketball avenging a previous playoff loss to South Grand Prairie, Flower Mound using a loss to Prosper to serve as the springboard to the state baseball tournament, the Lady Jaguars' run to the regional softball semifinals, Marcus handing Southlake Carroll its first loss in more than a year in girls soccer, Lewisville going four rounds deep in the playoffs for the first time since 1996, and Hebron baseball winning its first bi-district playoff series since 2019, it was a year to remember.
Marcus won its second state title in program history under the direction of Erin Hebert, who coached with the interim tag all season before being offered the job on a full-time basis a few days after the conclusion of the state tournament. Flower Mound competed in the state baseball tournament this weekend in Round Rock with the Jaguars seeking their second state title.
