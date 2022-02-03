When it comes to the UIL’s biennial district realignment, Coppell ISD athletic director Kit Pehl has always said to expect the unexpected.
With Prosper Rock Hill making the jump to Class 6A, starting next fall, Pehl thought that would create a scenario where Plano ISD would reunite with Allen.
It would make sense for geographical purposes, Pehl said.
But just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the UIL posted the new districts for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years on its website. And for as much belief that Pehl had that Coppell would be in a different district, he was somewhat shocked when he saw that District 6-6A will have the same look for the next two years.
Coppell, Flower Mound, Hebron, Lewisville, Marcus, Plano, Plano East and Plano West will still be the eight member schools of 6-6A – not only for football, but also for basketball and volleyball – while the only move in 5-6A will be the addition of Rock Hill, which is in its second year as a program. Rock Hill will play Allen, Denton Braswell, Denton Guyer, Little Elm, McKinney, McKinney Boyd and Prosper.
“I figured east of us would change,” Pehl said. “I’m surprised that Plano ISD is in with us again. I’m not surprised that I’m with Lewisville again. I thought that we might be in there with Keller or Southlake or the Denton schools. But I’ve learned a long time ago not to be surprised by realignment. It’s never what you think it’s going to be.”
Little Elm ISD athletic director Michael Young, like Pehl, expected the districts to be shaken up.
“It’s kind of surprising because everything that I had heard from other people had us with the Lewisville district,” he said. “But like usual, you get thrown for a curveball. But it is familiarity with the other schools, and that’s the good part of it.”
Rock Hill is still in its infancy, but the Blue Hawks’ athletic program has enjoyed plenty of success. The girls’ soccer team is 10-0 and ranked No. 3 in Region 2-5A. The boys’ basketball team is 8-2 in District 10-5A and closing in on a playoff berth. Last year, the Blue Hawk softball team went four rounds deep in the Class 5A playoffs, while Rock Hill’s baseball team finished as a regional quarterfinalist.
“We’re just adding another good program that’ll be good in every sport,” Young said. “It’s going to be tough as everyone battles for playoff spots. It’ll be a good rivalry as they’re close to our school district.”
LONG ROAD TRIPS AWAIT THE COLONY
When The Colony head coach football coach Rudy Rangel first glanced at the UIL’s new district alignments, he thought that his Cougars were placed in a time-time district with multiple Frisco ISD schools and Sherman.
But when the districts were posted on the UIL’s website, Rangel saw that his Cougars are going to be placed in an entirely different district.
For the next two years, The Colony has long road trips ahead of them. The Cougars will continue to play Denton Ryan, but their other six district opponents will be different foes – seven playing in the western side of the Metroplex.
Six playoff teams from last year will comprise the district, including Ryan, which is the 2020 state champion, and 10-time state champion Aledo, which is making the jump in divisions in Class 5A.
Joining Aledo, Ryan and The Colony will be Azle, Burleson Centennial, Fort Worth South Hills, Justin Northwest, Saginaw and White Settlement Brewer.
“We are definitely the power of the south,” Rangel said. “Definitely a tough draw. Aledo and Denton Ryan will be Nos. 1 and 2 in the state in 5A Division I. Northwest will be good, they have the top quarterback in the state. Him and their running back accounted for over 4,000 yards. Then you have Burleson Centennial and Azle and Brewer and us. It’s going to be a very competitive district.”
For basketball and volleyball, The Colony has been placed in 9-5A alongside Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD’s Creekview, Newman Smith and RL Turner, in addition to Frisco, Frisco Lone Star, Frisco Reedy and Frisco Wakeland.
FALCONS LAND IN SEVEN-TEAM DISTRICT
For the last four years, Lake Dallas has been in a nine-team district.
But the scheduling gods in the UIL did the Falcons a favor on Thursday. Lake Dallas will play in the seven-team 3-5A Division II along with 11-time Lone Star Cup winner Argyle, Carrollton Creekview, Denton, Frisco Emerson, Frisco Independence and Frisco Memorial.
“It was a pretty good draw for us,” said Jason Young, Lake Dallas head coach. “With going from a nine-team district to a seven-team district with a lot of new teams, I feel pretty good about it.”
Creekview and Lake Dallas are reunited, having last played in the same district in 2017. The Mustangs qualified for the playoffs last season for the first time since 2015.
Argyle, which won the 4A Division I state title in 2020, is moving up to Class 5A for the first time.
“We’re going to have to really step up, but I think it’s a definitely a district that we can have success in,” Young said.
For basketball and volleyball, Lake Dallas has been placed in 7-5A along with Argyle, Colleyville Heritage, Denton, Denton Ryan, Grapevine, Birdville and Richland.
