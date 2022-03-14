This season had the most amount of adversity that Clint Schnell has faced in his four seasons as Coppell head boys basketball coach.
Before the season, five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American Anthony Black transferred from Coppell to Duncanville. The Cowboys also dealt with injuries, including to senior guard Nazir Brown and senior forward and Stanford signee Ryan Agarwal.
Injuries and all, Coppell qualified for the playoffs for the fourth straight season under Schnell and gave a McKinney team that made its first appearance in the state tournament last weekend for the first time since 1928 all that it could handle in a bi-district playoff.
Other coaches in 6-6A took notice of Coppell’s resilience, awarding a total of four selections on the all-district team to the Cowboys, who went 21-15 and finished third in 6-6A.
Agarwal and Brown were named to the first team, senior guard Devank Rane earned a spot on the second team and senior guard Noel Berhe garnered an honorable-mention selection.
Agarwal missed eight games midway through the season because of an abdominal injury but he came back strong and played his best basketball when Coppell needed it the most. After scoring 21 points in a 49-35 victory against Plano West on Feb. 15 to clinch a playoff berth for Coppell, Agarwal poured in 20 points – including the first 10 points of the game for the Cowboys – in a 55-43 loss to McKinney in a Region I-6A bi-district playoff.
Agarwal averaged 17.2 points per game, 8.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
“Still having the respect of the coaches to vote him first-team all-district and fighting back from injury and his way to helping us get to the playoffs is a big testament to him,” Schnell said. “When he was healthy, he was good as anyone out there. And he was also asked to play at center to in order to get shot blocking and rebounding, and he did a great job.”
Brown, meanwhile, came back from a torn ACL injury that he suffered last March and went on to become one of the focal points for the Cowboys. For the season, he averaged 15.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 40.6% on 3-pointers.
Brown had the No. 1 play on ESPN’s SportsCenter on Nov. 23 after making a full-court buzzer-beater to beat Denton Guyer.
“Coming back from an ACL tear and not being totally healthy and still going out to play for us while still struggling with injuries says a lot about Naz,” Schnell said.
Schnell praised Rane’s ability to play multiple roles, especially when Agarwal and Brown were injured. Rane averaged nine points per game.
“He is one of those guys that does all of the little things,” Schnell said. “He can be one of our top point scorers, can assist and is a defensive guy. It’s good to see the other coaches respect that.”
Berhe provided great secondary scoring for Coppell in his first season playing for the Cowboys’ varsity squad. He had eight points in Coppell’s playoff loss to McKinney.
“He was a guy that stepped up when Naz and Ryan were injured, and he played a huge defensive role for us,” Schnell said. “He acclimated well in his first season at the varsity level and he was impressive.”
Agarwal, Berhe, Brown, Rane and fellow senior James Stevens, Eddie Hoehn, Eric Lampkin and Devesh Lahoti were named to the academic all-district team.
Plano seniors Makhi Dorsey and Xavier Williams shared co-MVP honors after helping to lead the Wildcats to a perfect 32-0 regular season and an appearance in an area round versus Lake Highlands. The Wildcats’ historic season earned head coach Dean Christian coach of the year honors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.