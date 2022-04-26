Coppell head tennis coach Rich Foster gives his players a lot of freedom to choose which event they would like to compete in during the spring season.
So, when senior Vinay Patel and junior Lindsay Patton strolled into Foster’s office a few days before the start of Christmas break, Patel and Patton asked Foster if they could team together in mixed doubles. Knowing how long that Patel and Patton have been friends, Foster gave them the OK.
“A lot of coaches aren't as considerate as coach Foster,” Patel said. “He really does a good job of asking each individual of what event they want to play in the spring. He really accommodates to what we want to play.”
The friendship between Patel and Patton goes back to middle school. Patton described herself as “conservative” while growing up, saying that joining the tennis team at Coppell Middle School East helped to open herself up to other people and make new friends. Patel knew Patton but they never played in the same event. Patel competed in boys doubles, while Patton took aim in girls doubles.
And while their friendship was still in the early stages – didn’t take off until two years ago after visits to Sonic Drive-In – Patel and Patton dominated on the court. Coppell Middle School East didn’t lose a match for four years, including perfect marks by both Patel and Patton.
Patel and Patton contributed their success to Coppell East head coach Anthony Smith. Smith, a former professional tennis player and a Professional Tennis Registry Certified Tennis Professional, was not only big about fundamentals, but also took time during a match to make quick fixes, such as positioning on the court or about how to handle a serve or a spinning shot.
Patton said that Smith helped her to stay cool under pressure.
This year, Smith has been with the Coppell tennis team every step of the way. His suggestions have allowed Patel and Patton to flourish, including in the Region I-6A tournament. And thanks to Smith’s advice, Patel and Patton qualified for state.
"He really cared,” Patton said of Smith. “He wanted to work with all of us and build a foundation for high school because he wanted all of us to be either on the JV or varsity team here at the high school."
Patel and Patton became just the second mixed doubles team in Coppell history to qualify for the state tournament. They won the District 6-6A championship and were the runner-up at regionals.
Gaining on-court chemistry is something that didn’t come instantly for Patel and Patton. They only played in one match together during the fall season, and that was against the same Plano West team that they beat in the first-place match of the district tournament and lost to in the regional final.
"I'm not going to say that we were bad, but there was something off about our chemistry on the court,” Patel said of their fall-season match against Plano West. “Just the way that we played, we weren't communicating. But that developed over the spring season. We got used to it.
“We communicated off the court with each other about different strategies. It was simple stuff that we needed to fine tune, like formations and how to take on a slice whenever it came over to our side of the court. It's something that we had to work on, but we've fine-tuned it as the season went on. Even now, we’re still fine-tuning stuff. We constantly have things to work on. But our chemistry is a lot better."
Patel and Patton were cruising along during the spring season and it wasn’t until the Kemah Boardwalk Tournament in League City on March 25 that they realized how good they were. They squeaked out an 11-9 victory in the third set to win their semifinal match. Afterwards, Patton and Patel saw things that they needed to work on, despite emerging with the victory.
Moments like that, against tough competition, have made Patel and Patton more than ready for the postseason. That, and plenty of years spent playing on the tennis courts.
Patton first played tennis when she was in preschool. And while she liked her coach, her father, Bobby, told her that the daughter his co-partner of the company that they worked for was taking tennis lessons at Las Colinas Country Club, where Patton still receives instruction.
Patel, meanwhile, started playing tennis while in the third grade. He played multiple sports, such as basketball, soccer, swimming. And while swimming provided good cross training for Patel to get him in better physical shape, he said that what has kept him in tennis is all of the friends that he’s made over the years.
Coming into middle school, both Patel and Patton had several years of experience competing in tournaments for the United States Tennis Association. But when the USTA made changes to its point system two years ago, that’s when they focused more of their time competing for Coppell.
Now, they’re ready to compete for the state’s biggest prize in high school tennis. Patton believes that the on-court chemistry that and Patel have, as well as a longstanding friendship off the court will benefit them more than other teams. They will face Austin Vandergrift’s Claire Logeman and Nico Montoya at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the state quarterfinals.
“He knows what helps me, and I know what helps him,” Patton said. “After our matches, we'll talk and say, 'OK, for the next match, can you do this? Or can you do this?' And we're really good with communicating about what we need to work on so that we can do the best that we can."
