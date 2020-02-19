Three years ago, Coppell head coach Ryan Dunlevy had a message for his soon-to-be legendary goalie.
During her freshman year, Lauren Kellett went through the rare year where she did not see the field much. A star throughout most of her life, she was behind another star in Maddie Weber, who went on to play at Clemson following a highly successful high school career that included a Class 6A state title in 2015.
When Weber left Texas for the east coast, that opened the door for Kellett, who delivered on what Dunlevy said back in her first year as a high school student-athlete and got herself set to play collegiately at TCU.
“I think she responded to that in the right way,” Dunlevy said. “After we lost in the playoffs that year, I really spoke to her and I said, ‘Hey, the next three years are yours. Let’s go do something special.’ And I think she has had that in mind from that point forward just coming to perform and work and give us the confidence to help us.”
Kellett is an athletic freak — someone whose work ethic, competitive fire and drive have helped mold her into what she is today on the country’s No. 19 team in the latest winter poll, according to TopDrawerSoccer.com.
She has played multiple sports throughout her life. She used to play basketball for Coppell in addition to her time on the soccer and track and field teams, also putting forth time into club soccer to essentially create four different seasons in the athletic sphere.
But that’s just who she is – athletic, competitive and driven at her core. And everyone has certainly taken notice of just how gifted of an athlete she developed herself into.
Last season, the football coaches joked saying they could use her out at wide receiver, witnessing just how she rises up and seizes the ball out of the air.
“She legitimately is the fastest player in a straight line sprint on my team,” Dunlevy said. “Not very many coaches have ever said that. That’s a normal piece. You can see it on the track when she goes to track and qualifies for regionals and sprint relays, long and triple jump, so the athleticism piece is very big.”
The Big 12-bound Kellett always put in the time to get her to this point. Since starting the game at 5 years old, she has been willing to go the extra mile and do whatever she could to give her all for not only herself, but also for everyone on the field around her.
Dating back as long as Kellett can remember, she said she has worked with outside goalie trainers, and that work has paid dividends on the field throughout her career, especially as a senior.
Through Coppell’s 10-2-1 season and current playoff spot – the Cowgirls are in fourth place in a loaded District 6-6A that features four teams in the latest top 20 national rankings by TopDrawerSoccer.com – opponents are lucky to muster anything past her, with Kellett recording 42 saves and pitching seven shutouts.
Among those masterful performances, Dunlevy remembered a game when she finished with 17 saves versus a Hebron bunch tabbed No. 12 nationally, coming through with what he said were “point blank, one-on-one saves” in a 1-1 draw.”
“She’s one of the best goalkeepers I’ve ever seen play,” said Addison Martin, Coppell junior defender. “I’ve never seen anyone better than her, and it just makes me wonder how much work she has put in to being as good as she is.”
Her talents will be transferred to TCU in a few months, at a place she can’t wait to experience and somewhere she knew she wanted to be for a long time.
Relationships for Kellett span far and wide in Fort Worth. Her old club coach, Ryan Higginbotham, is now an assistant for the Horned Frogs. A former high school teammate is now a freshman there. Her future roommate there is on the Hebron team she provided one of her many valiant displays against.
But with her high school days unwinding, Kellett has more she wants to achieve at Coppell. She wants to leave everything on the field, finish strong and hopefully get Coppell deep into the postseason one final time before she moves a little less than an hour away.
All the while leaving behind a legacy of leadership that can be felt for seasons to come.
“I just want to be known as a good leader because on the field I’m talking consistently,” Kellett said. “It’s just always been my role. I really had to step up to that my sophomore year just like always talking, helping other people know what needs to be done, when it needs to be done. Just knowing I made an impact leadership-wise.”
