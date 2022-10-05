COPPELL – As impressive as Plano West’s current win streak has been, there have been a couple of times when the Lady Wolves have been pushed to the limit.
On Aug. 23, West won the first two sets before outlasting Prosper in five sets. Seven days later, Southlake Carroll gave the Lady Wolves all they could handle before West had just enough left in the tank to extinguish the Dragons in five sets.
West was met with similar resistance on Tuesday night.
Starting the second half of District 6-6A play, Coppell came out on fire on its home court and held a 2-1 lead in the match. But the Lady Wolves tempered the Cowgirls’ energy with a huge dose of senior Blaire Bayless.
For as much as Coppell knew that West would feed Bayless, the Pittsburgh commit proved to be too much. She was a one-woman wrecking crew at times, recording 40 kills, five aces, five blocks and 13 digs in the Lady Wolves’ 15-25, 25-16, 26-28, 25-13, 15-7 win.
It was the 22nd straight win for West (24-2 overall, 8-0 district), which is in sole possession of first place in 6-6A. Coppell dipped to 29-10, 6-2 and is tied with Marcus for second place.
Final: @planowestvb defeats @CowgirlsVB 15-25, 25-17, 26-28, 25-13, 15-7. Coppell gives West an amazing test, but the Wolves get a big night from Blaire Bayless to win its 22nd match in a row. Skye LaMendola recorded the 1,000th kill of her career tonight. pic.twitter.com/srZEn6I3ME
“It was a little eye-opening because they hadn’t done it in a while,” said Cooper Phillips, West head coach. “Our freshmen, Katelyn Vo and Blaire Bowers, have had to step up at times. Despite some of the weird things that we did, we were able to pull it out.”
The Cowgirls never trailed in the opening set, which also provided a historic moment for senior Skye LaMendola. LaMendola buried the 1,000th kill of her high school career to give Coppell a 17-7 lead. Fans in the Coppell cheering section held up signs with the words, “1,000 kills.”
“They’ve done a great job the last several matches of coming out strong,” said Robyn Ross, Coppell head coach. “That’s always the game plan, and to take it 25-15 was huge.”
For as high as the energy level was for Coppell in the first set, West turned things around in a big way in the second set. Bayless set the tone with five kills during the first nine points as the Lady Wolves took a 7-3 lead. The Cowgirls made things interesting a short time later, but West junior Kate Mansfield leveled the proceedings at one set apiece after recording back-to-back kills.
The end of the third set provided the most dramatic moment of the evening.
The Lady Wolves rallied from a 19-16 deficit to take a 24-21 lead after another kill by Bayless. The Cowgirls fought off set point and won 28-26 after senior Allie Stricker blocked a shot by Lady Wolves senior Katelyn Ruhman.
“I called a timeout when it was 24-21 and I was telling the girls, ‘You do this all of the time. This is no different. You have to believe that you can win, and so do I,’” Ross said. “I told them go out there and do it, and they did. That set was huge in that moment, but for further down the season and to know that if they can do that against a top team, they can do it against anybody.”
Stricker finished the match with eight kills and five blocks. Junior Mira Klem had another solid all around-effort with 14 kills, three blocks, 12 digs and 14 assists.
All of a sudden, Coppell had West on the ropes. The Cowgirls held a 2-1 lead in the match and the Lady Wolves’ 21-match win streak was in serious jeopardy. Phillips emphasized to his team of the importance of better serving. West missed nine serves on the evening, five in the second set. However, the Lady Wolves regrouped and ensured that streak wouldn’t end Tuesday.
West finished the fourth set in dominating fashion. The Lady Wolves went on a 14-1 run after the Cowgirls took a 12-11 lead on a kill by senior Taylor Young, capped off by two kills and a block by senior Ansley Denison. Senior Darci Pickel dished out 25 assists, while sophomore Sophia Wei had a team-high 35 assists.
As the match progressed, West made it a point to feed the ball to Bayless, who is closing in on 1,000 career kills.
“I don’t think she hit it tonight, but it was pretty close,” Phillips said. “I told them at one point, ‘Hey, let’s move the ball somewhere else.’ They all said, ‘No, we’re going to go here because she hasn’t missed yet.’”
The fifth set was all West. The Lady Wolves never trailed, taking a commanding 11-5 lead with a service ace by sophomore Ella Willenborg.
Going the distance: See the best photos of Plano West's thrilling five-set win over Coppell
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.