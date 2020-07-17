The 28th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on June 21.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
This has been a year that nobody will soon forget with the COVID-19 pandemic touching every facet of life, including high school sports, which saw its athletic year truncated on March 12.
Though many of the spring sports were unable to complete their stories, Coppell showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last year of local varsity sports into an award-winning perspective.
In the coming weeks, Coppell’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents its eighth edition of The Varsitys, the second of a three-part series.
Best Performance
Sky Schuller, track
In front of the home crowd at Buddy Echols Field, Schuller etched her name into the record books as she broke the school record in both the 100-meter hurdles as well as the pole vault.
And it wasn’t by just a sliver of the hand.
The freshman ran to a time of 14.56 in the hurdles, eclipsing the old record of 14.8 by more than two-tenths of a second.
That performance set her up for even bigger things to come.
Moments later, Schuller cleared a height of 13-0 to break the old school record in the pole vault of 12 feet by exactly 1 foot. Her efforts moved her into a tie for the top mark in the state with Rockwall’s Olivia Cade, who also registered a height of 13-0 at the Coppell Relays.
“It was amazing,” Schuller said. “I could tell by the way that I was warming up and clearing lower height that it could be the day that I could PR, and I had just come from breaking the (school) record in the 100 hurdle record. So, I had a lot of adrenaline, and that helped me to clear the 13-foot bar. That was an awesome meet.”
Best Coach
Clint Schnell, boys basketball
Schnell nabbed his second consecutive District 6-6 coach of the year honor in just his second season with the program. Schnell not only helped guide the Cowboys to a district crown for the second consecutive season, but he also led them a No. 24 ranking in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches 6A poll and a bi-district title before falling to No. 11 Waxahachie, 62-50, in the area round of the playoffs.
“It’s special to be recognized by my peers for a great season and for the program we have created at Coppell,” Schnell said. “The reality, though, is that my players deserve the credit for me being named coach of the year because of the work they put in and the commitment and success they achieve as a team.”
With Flower Mound’s 73-72 win Feb. 14 over then-second place Lewisville and Coppell’s (27-5, 11-2) 57-46 victory at Irving MacArthur (22-8, 9-4) – who was also at second place entering the game and just one game back of Coppell – the Cowboys secured their second straight outright 6-6A crown.
“We came in not knowing where we were going to be this year. We didn’t know where we were going to be,” said Ryan Agarwal, Coppell junior, during the season. “Like last year, we were like, ‘Oh my God. What’s going to happen?’ Our coach brought us in. We went to A&M. We played extremely well. We kept improving all year long, practiced intense. Every time he’s on our butt, (Schnell is) just constantly getting us better and better.”
Biggest Upset
Coppell defeats Marcus, volleyball, Oct. 18
Having lost 12 of 13 sets against the three teams above them in the District 6-6A standings – Flower Mound, Marcus and Hebron – the Cowgirls needed a confidence booster heading into the playoffs.
Coppell accomplished that as it rallied to upend Marcus, 3-1 (19-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-12) in a four-set thriller on the Marauders’ home court.
The Cowgirls had a huge night offensively, paced by Peyton Minyard’s 16 kills and Madison Gilliland’s 11 kills. Reagan Engler and Skyle LaMendola each had eight kills, followed by Haley Holz with seven kills.
Setter Kinsey Bailey notched her 1,000th assist of the season during the match in addition to 18 digs. Libero Maci Watrous led all Cowgirls in digs with 24. Rebeca Centeno contributed 17 digs.
It was the same Marcus team that had swept Coppell by scores of 25-21, 25-19 and 25-23 on Sept. 24.
The win was the first of three victories in a row for the Cowgirls, who dismantled Irving MacArthur on Senior Night (25-10, 25-8, 25-9) and swept Irving in the team's next match.
