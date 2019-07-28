July 10 marked the 27th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year.
It’s the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so why not put a high school spin on the concept?
Over the past school year, Coppell has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media concludes the seventh edition of The Varsitys.
Best Male Athlete: Jonathan McGill, Coppell football
With the exception of the player he split the district MVP award with — Hebron alum Trejan Bridges — there wasn’t a more indispensable football player in 6-6A than McGill.
McGill’s versatility was once again on display during his senior year, contributing to the Cowboys as a running back, wide receiver, defensive back and punt returner.
Out of the backfield, McGill logged 42 rushes for 235 yards and a touchdown to complement 35 receptions, 349 yards and three scores. In the Coppell secondary, he amassed 62 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries, plus a blocked field goal on special teams.
Embarking on a college career on the Stanford gridiron, McGill was named Male Athlete of the Year by his alma mater — a fitting conclusion to the great athletics careers at Coppell.
Best Female Athlete: Rowan Hassman, Coppell cross country, track and girls basketball
Named the Female Athlete of the Year by Coppell, Hassman was a major contributor to the Cowgirls’ cross country and basketball teams during her senior year.
In the fall, Hassman was among the linchpins in Coppell’s eventual state championship lineup in cross country, placing second on her team and 14th overall at the state meet after running an 18:16.15.
From there, Hassman was named team MVP on the basketball court after submitting an all-district first-team season with the Cowgirls.
Hassman’s success as a distance runner carried over into the spring where she qualified for the area round of the track and field postseason in the 800-meter run. Set to continue her cross country and track careers at Bates College, Hassman graduated with the program’s third-fastest time in the 800 and fourth-fastest mile run.
Best Team: Coppell girls cross country
The lone team state champion to emerge from Coppell during the 2018-19 school year, Coppell’s girls cross country team made good on medaling for the first time ever at the state meet in November, hoisting a Class 6A championship.
The Cowgirls did so thanks to the five-woman lineup of junior Chloe Hassman (10th overall), alum Rowan Hassman (14th), senior Shelby Spoor (15th), junior Natalie Fleming (18th) and alum Madeline Hulcy (22nd), who amassed a cumulative score of 79 points to finish 14 better than second-place Flower Mound.
Although Chloe Hassman was the lone Coppell runner to crack the event’s top 10, the Cowgirls’ depth paid off with their top five finishers all placing within 12 spots of one another.
It was a stage the team was plenty familiar with, as four of the aforementioned runners were on the Coppell squad that qualified for state in 2017 and placed seventh overall with 217 points.
The Coppell girls could find their way back in the championship mix once again this fall, with Rowan Hassman and Hulcy the only graduates among the seven runners the program sent to state.
