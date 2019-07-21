July 10 marked the 27th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year.
It’s the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so why not put a high school spin on the concept?
Over the past school year, Coppell has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents the seventh edition of The Varsitys.
Best Performance: Jackson Walker, track and field
After qualifying for the state track and field meet as a sophomore, ultimately placing eighth overall in the 800-meter run, Walker built off that momentum with a dominant postseason during his junior year.
Walker kicked things off with a personal-record run of 1:52.13 to win the 800 at the district meet – a time that went down as the second fastest in the event across all UIL classifications for the 2019 season.
Wins at the area and regional level followed, with Walker holding off El Paso Coronado’s Liam Walsh to win the latter race by less than four-tenths of a second. Upon returning to state, Walker ran his way to the podium with a second-place finish in the 800, clocking a 1:53.19 – more than two seconds faster than his time posted one year prior at state as a sophomore.
Best Coach: Nick Benton, cross country and track
Continuity matters in high school sports, and after placing seventh at the state cross country meet in 2017, Benton and the Cowgirls had reason to believe brighter pastures were ahead with the program graduating no seniors from its lineup.
With a steadfast belief that the tougher the meet, the better his girls would perform, Benton had that faith rewarded with a Class 6A state championship in November. The first-ever team medal at the state cross country meet, the Cowgirls accrued 79 points – 14 better than district rival Flower Mound – between a top five of Chloe Hassman, Rowan Hassman, Shelby Spoor, Natalie Fleming and Madeline Hulcy, with only Hulcy graduating from that lineup.
Benton and the Coppell girls carried that success over into the spring where the program accrued top-three team finishes at both the district and area track and field meets.
Biggest Upset: Coppell girls golf edging Hebron at district
Although the Flower Mound girls garnered headlines for winning their first district golf championship, the Cowgirls mustered their own impressive showing not just by finishing second overall at the tournament, but who they usurped in order to do so.
Coppell finished two strokes behind the district champion Lady Jaguars and two strokes ahead of third-place Hebron, which entered the postseason with lofty expectations after placing seventh overall at the state meet in 2018.
Although the Lady Hawks’ duo of Symron Shah and Jennie Park placed first and second, respectively, in the district standings, a young Coppell team’s depth took hold from there, with Mia Gaboriau, Miyoko Tan, Jamie Welsh, Chelsea Romas and Lauren Rios all chipping in for the Cowgirls’ silver-medal finish.
The team, clad in underclassmen, didn’t stop there either, going on to finish fourth overall at the Region I-6A meet and falling just short of qualifying for state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.