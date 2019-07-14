COPPELL VARSITYS

Coppell alum Ryan Hirt, right, runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the Cowboys’ 30-28, season-opening victory over Sachse.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

Wednesday marked the 27th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year.

It’s the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so why not put a high school spin on the concept?

Over the past school year, Coppell has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.

With that said, Star Local Media presents the seventh edition of The Varsitys.

Best Game

Coppell football vs. Sachse (Aug. 31)

The opening kickoff of the Cowboys’ 2018 season was rife with drama right down to the final seconds against a quality Mustangs team.

Big plays were en vogue with the game’s first five touchdowns all scored on gains of at least 25 yards, including a 100-yard pick-six by Sachse’s Micah Buchanan in the first quarter. Nevertheless, the Cowboys kept the Mustangs at arm’s length for much of the way, leading 27-21 late in the fourth quarter before Sachse running back Myles Nash scored on a 3-yard run to give the Mustangs their first lead of the contest, 28-27, with 21 seconds remaining.

Coppell had one final haymaker left, maneuvering into field goal range for kicker Caden Davis, who booted home a 57-make as time expired to give the Cowboys a thrilling 30-28 victory.

Davis converted field goals of 42 and 29 yards prior to his game-winning kick, with Coppell also receiving a big night from running back Ryan Hirt, who broke 100 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns.

Breakthrough Athlete

Walker Polk, Coppell football and baseball

Just a freshman, Polk made an immediate impact on the gridiron and the diamond during his inaugural varsity campaign.

Carving out a starting spot at linebacker on the Cowboys’ football team, Polk was a unanimous pick for District 6-6A’s Defensive Newcomer of the Year award after compiling 116 tackles at the heart of the Coppell defense.

A tackling machine in the fall, Polk doubled as a standout baseball player during the spring – accruing all-district second-team honors as an infielder for a Coppell squad that qualified for the bi-district playoffs.

Biggest Moment

McBride leaves for Boyd, Pehl hired as AD

After a few years enjoying the administrative side of the athletics scope, Joe McBride was announced as the new head football coach at McKinney Boyd in January. The Broncos lured McBride back to the gridiron, a post he last held during a successful tenure with Coppell.

Coaching the Cowboys from 2009-13, McBride posted a career record of 51-10 and led Coppell to the playoffs four times in five seasons before being named the school district’s athletic director in 2015.

During McBride’s tenure, the Cowboys maintained their all-around success in high school sports, including Class 6A state championships in boys soccer (2016) and girls cross country (2018).

With McBride departing for Boyd, Coppell ISD promoted Kit Pehl, formerly the Cowboys’ assistant athletic director and head boys basketball coach, to take over as the new athletic director in March.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments