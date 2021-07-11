The 29th ESPY awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on Saturday.
It’s the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
This year has been a year that nobody will soon forget with the COVID-19 pandemic touching every facet of life, including high school sports, which saw the start of its athletic year delayed by one month.
Though fall and winter sports experienced shutdowns because of positive COVID cases within their respective programs, the teams were able to play out almost of their season.
Starting this week, Coppell’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized with nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents its ninth edition of the Varsitys, the first part of a three-part series.
Best Game
Coppell rallies from 4-goal deficit to win TAHA 2A state tournament
The Coppell boys hockey team appeared to be in big trouble.
Denton County had Coppell on the ropes as it jumped out to a four-goal lead in the second period of the Texas Amateur Hockey Association 2A State High School Hockey Tournament championship game.
But, the Cowboys continued to grind away.
The outcome of the game eventually rested on the stick of team captain Trevor Moore.
Jacob Smith drove the puck wide into the offensive zone and found Moore parked near the back post. Moore received a backhand pass from Smith and he did the rest, burying the game-winning goal with 5:31 remaining in the second overtime to lift Coppell to a 6-5 victory.
Breakthrough Athlete
Waverly Hassman, girls basketball and track and field
After a stress fracture in her ankle limited Hassman to two District 6-6A games as a freshman, the multi-sport star at Coppell showed everyone of how capable she is when healthy.
A point guard for the Cowgirls’ basketball team, Hassman emerged as one of the team’s go-to players. Averaging 11.2 points per game and shooting 37% on 3-pointers, Hassman went on to earn a spot on the District 6-6A first team.
It wasn’t just on the court where Hassman excelled.
A middle-distance runner for the Cowgirls’ track and field team, she was a state qualifier in the 800-meter dash and was also one leg on the 4x400 that broke the school record at the Region 1-6A meet. Hassman also ran to the top time in program history in the 800 – breaking the old record not just once, but twice, with the second occurrence coming at the 5-6A area meet where she clocked a time of 2:09.05. That’s in addition to finishing as the District 6-6A champion in the 400.
Biggest moment
Sever’s hit lifts Coppell baseball into 1st regional semifinal since 2016
In a game that was dominated by pitching, it was Coppell sophomore Tanner Sever that finally cracked the code.
Playing in front of a packed crowd at Lake Dallas High School, Sever brought the throngs of Cowboy supporters to their feet in the bottom of the seventh inning in Game 2 of a Class 6A regional quarterfinal series after he hit the game-winning single to score senior Tony Vernars, lifting Coppell to a 1-0 victory against Prosper.
With the win, Coppell not only completed a two-game sweep of Prosper, but also advanced to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2016.
Of course, the Cowboys wouldn’t have gotten to that point if it wasn’t for the arms of senior Tim Malone and junior Will Boylan, who combined on a two-hitter with Malone tossing the first six innings before handing over the pitching duties to Boylan in the seventh.
