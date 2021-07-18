The 29th ESPY awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on July 10.
It’s the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
This year has been a year that nobody will soon forget with the COVID-19 pandemic touching every facet of life, including high school sports, which saw the start of its athletic year delayed by one month.
Though fall and winter sports experienced shutdowns because of positive COVID cases within their respective programs, the teams were able to play out almost of their season.
Starting last week, Coppell’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized with nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents its ninth edition of the Varsitys, the second part of a three-part series.
Best performance
Cowgirl golf rallies to win Region 1-6A Tournament
Posting scores of 301 and 305 for a two-day total of 606, Coppell rallied from a one-stroke deficit to win the Region I-6A girls golf tournament on April 20 at Tangle Ridge Golf Club.
All five golfers for the Cowgirls posted scores of 85 or better, with seniors Chelsea Romas (72-76, 148) and Jamie Welsh (73-75, 148), and junior Mia Gaboriau (76-78, 154) leading the way. Junior Lauren Rios (80-76, 156) and sophomore Rylie Allison (85-81, 166) also turned in solid rounds for the Cowgirls.
Trailing Hebron by one stroke after the first day, the Cowgirls not only rallied past the Lady Hawks on the second day, but also topped runner-up Southlake Carroll (614) by eight strokes.
A fast start keyed Coppell’s run to the title. The Cowgirls fell behind Hebron 13 strokes after the first day of the District 6-6A Tournament, although Coppell held on to second place, qualifying the full squad for the regional tournament.
“They had a little chip on their shoulders,” said Jan Bourg, Coppell head coach. “They didn’t like getting beat by 24 strokes at districts. We were right there at regionals and it just gave the girls so much confidence heading into day two.”
Best coach
Ryan Howard, baseball
When Howard was hired as the next head baseball coach at Coppell in June 2019, he had a vision for the program.
Howard instilled a blue-collar approach, wanting his Cowboys to be the hardest-working team day in and day out. He also wanted his players to play for one another and support each other through both the good and the bad.
Fast-forward to this year and Howard’s plan for the program paid off in spades.
Coppell finished in second place in the District 6-6A standings, setting up the stages for one of its best postseason runs in recent memory.
The Cowboys advanced to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2016 – a journey that began with a two-game sweep Denton Guyer in the first round of the playoffs, followed by wins over a pair of state-ranked teams in Dallas Jesuit and Prosper.
Although Coppell lost in three games to eventual Class 6A state runner-up Keller in the regional semifinals, Howard has the program set up for future success.
Biggest upset
Boys soccer tops state-ranked Marcus for second straight season
For the second straight year, Coppell handed state-ranked Marcus its first loss of the season.
Cowboys sophomore Preston Taylor scored 50 seconds into the match and freshman goalkeeper Jacob Campbell saved a penalty kick in the second half to preserve a 2-0 victory for the Cowboys at Buddy Echols Field on Feb. 2.
The Marauders, who finished the season with a No. 19 state ranking by Maxpreps regardless of classification, entered the match with a record of 8-0-2.
It remained a one-goal game until just past the midway point of the first half.
Coppell took advantage of a misplayed ball by the Marcus defense to increase its lead to 2-0.
What should have been a routine play for Marcus turned into disaster for the Marauders. A Marcus defender attempted to play the ball back to the team’s goalkeeper. Instead, the ball rolled past the goal line, resulting in an own goal.
Coppell, which entered the game with a record of 5-5-1, used the win as a springboard for the remainder of the season. The Cowboys (12-9-1) won seven of their final 11 games, clinching a playoff berth for the 24th consecutive season.
