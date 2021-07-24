The 29th ESPY awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on July 10.
It’s the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
This year has been a year that nobody will soon forget with the COVID-19 pandemic touching every facet of life, including high school sports, which saw the start of its athletic year delayed by one month.
Starting three weeks ago, Coppell’s top athletes, teams and games have been recognized with nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents its ninth edition of The Varsitys, the final part of a three-part series.
Best Team
Boys lacrosse
The Coppell boys lacrosse team set out to win its first state title since the Cowboys won three straight state championships from 2009-11.
Led by its 12 seniors, Coppell fulfilled its mission. The Cowboys rallied from a two-goal deficit to capture the Texas High School Lacrosse League Class A state title, earning a 5-4 win against Austin Vandegrift in the championship game.
Coppell trailed 2-0 in the first quarter and 3-2 after the third quarter. Alums Aidan Strickland and Tyler Wendel each scored a goal for the Cowboys in the fourth quarter.
The Cowboys were also the recipient of three individual awards. Alum Gavin Osteen was named the state championship offensive MVP. He scored six goals in Coppell’s 10-8 win against St. Mark’s School of Texas in the semifinals.
Fellow alum long stick Canon Peters garnered defensive MVP. Goalkeeper Blu Carter earned overall MVP.
Best Male Athlete
Anthony Black, Basketball/Football
A two-sport athlete, Black knows how to utilize his 6-foot-7 frame to his advantage.
Whether it was catching a football or finishing an alley-oop dunk, the athleticism that Black displayed on the football field as well as the basketball court was a big reason why Coppell’s boys basketball and football teams made playoff appearances during the 2020-21 school year.
On the gridiron, Black, who plays wide receiver, caught 45 balls for 696 yards and eight scores, including a six-catch, 131-yard performance in a bi-district playoff game against Denton Guyer. He was subsequently named to the 6-6A all-district first team.
Black’s presence was felt just as much, if not more, on the basketball court.
A five-star prospect listed as the No. 16 national prospect in the class of 2022 by 247Sports, Black averaged 16.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game to lead the Cowboys to a share of the District 6-6A title with Marcus.
He scored 46 points in two playoff games against Allen and Lake Highlands. Black was subsequently named the conference’s MVP.
Black currently holds 21 Division I college offers in basketball.
Best female athlete
Sky Schuller, Track and Field
Fans of high school track and field finally got to see what all the hype was about.
Schuller broke two school records as a freshman – pole vault and 100-meter hurdles – but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the UIL state track and field championships, forcing her to have to wait for one more year to make her debut on the state’s biggest stage.
Fast-forward to May 2021 and Schuller was in Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin competing in both the high jump and pole vault at the Class 6A state meet. She placed second overall in the pole vault with a clearance of 13-6, which tied her own school record. She also placed sixth in the high jump.
Schuller recently made the trek to Eugene, Ore., to compete at The Outdoor Nationals, presented by Nike. The meet was held June 30-July 3 at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon.
Schuller scored 5,046 points to finish fifth overall in the girls heptathlon. She ran to a time of 14.58 in the 100 hurdles, cleared 5-6 in the high jump, threw 32-0 3/4 in the shot put, finished the 200 dash in a time of 25.3, had a leap of 18-2 1/4 in the long jump and threw 98-9 in the javelin.
Additionally, she competed in the pole vault, where she cleared the bar at 13-4 1/4 to earn fifth place.
