DALLAS – Before he ever stepped into the batter’s box Friday night, Coppell senior Walker Polk liked the advantage that the Cowboy hitters had against Jesuit pitcher Jake Storey.
Storey came into Game 2 of the area-round series with a 7-2 record on the season with a stingy 1.86 ERA. But Polk knows that baseball is more than just statistics.
Having researched Storey ahead of time, Polk knew that Coppell could deliver an early punch against the Ranger senior right-hander.
And strike early, Coppell did.
Senior Landry Fee set the tone with an RBI single in the first inning and Polk went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and also threw out two base runners, leading the Cowboys to a series-clinching 4-1 victory at Wright Field.
“I knew that he was over the top,” Polk said of Storey. “I knew that he threw in the mid-to-upper 80s. All season, as team, we’ve hit that really well. We had a lot of confidence coming in, and so we stuck with our approach and it worked out.”
Fee delivered one of the biggest blows to Jesuit’s chances. With one on and two outs in the top of the first, Fee fell behind in the count 0-2. But he battled back and took a borderline pitch for ball three. Moments later, Fee deposited an RBI single into the outfield for the game’s first run. Two batters later, senior Will Boylan reached on a fielding error and a run scored to make it 2-0 Coppell.
“That’s what we’ve been missing all year long, that early tough at-bat and scoring first and scoring early,” said Ryan Howard, Coppell head coach. “That was a great at-bat by Landry. He put a great swing on the ball, and it set the tone for how we were going to be offensively. We had some really tough at-bats.”
Storey lasted just 3.1 innings, giving up four runs and five hits against four strikeouts. Although Coppell was unable to touch Jesuit relief pitcher Tommy Delaney for a run over the game’s last 3.2 innings, the damage had already been done.
“It felt really good,” Howard said. “We’ve had a lot of weight on our shoulders the last two or three weeks, going into a month of scoring early. We’ve given ourselves plenty of opportunities but haven’t been able to score.
“Our ability to get deep in counts and really get on top of the ball, it made it possible to get some swings on balls and score. You could feel a big weight lifted off our shoulders in the dugout.”
Storey’s counterpart, Cowboys junior TJ Pompey, worked out of several jams to pick up the win. He allowed at least one base runner in four of the six innings that he pitched, but he gave up one run on the night – an RBI ground-out by Dominic Migliore in the sixth inning. Pompey finished with six strikeouts. Senior Will Boylan tossed a 1-2-3 seventh to notch the save.
Pompey received plenty of help by his defense, including his battery mate, Polk. Polk, who was making a rare start at catcher, threw out two base runners, none bigger than in the bottom of the second.
With Coppell nursing a two-run lead, Jesuit had runners on first and second bases with one out after back-to-back singles by Jonah Timmons and Nick Barber. But Polk noticed that Timmons was too far away from second base and threw to sophomore shortstop Michael Russell. Russell tagged out Timmons at second base before Timmons touched the bag.
“Walker Polk is the face of our team for a reason,” Howard said. “Everybody has got so much confidence in him.”
Coppell left fielder Carter Fields, like everyone on the team, played well defensively. He made the play of the night, ranging to his left to make a diving catch to rob Cash Riley of a hit in the bottom of the third.
Polk not only was rock solid behind the plate, he demonstrated a lot of power with a bat in his hands. He hit a solo home run over the right-field wall in the bottom of the third to give Coppell a 3-0 lead. Initially, the umpire positioned at first base ruled the play a ground-rule double. That drew Howard onto the field, who asked for a review. Upon a conference by the four officials, it was ruled a home run.
Coppell further distanced itself from Jesuit in the fourth inning. Russell lined an RBI double to pad the Cowboy advantage to 4-0.
With the win, Coppell moves onto the regional quarterfinals and will play the winner of a series between Arlington Martin and Prosper next week.
