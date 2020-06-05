Samir Thota knows that his performance in the sprints during the last two meets of his high school career is what put him on the recruiting trail for collegiate track and field programs.
The recent Coppell graduate saved his best for last when he ran to a personal-best time of 10.58 seconds for first place in the 100-meter dash at The Colony Cougar Invitational, an impressive feat that came fresh off the heels of his second-best prep career performance at the Coppell Relays, where he clocked a time of 10.7 the previous week on his home track.
Harvard showed serious interest in Thota, but in the end, the University of California at Berkeley had everything that he wanted in both track and field and a solid academic program. Thota officially committed to Cal on May 27.
“My senior season, I had a good base building up during the fall and I was able to improve each week this spring season,” he said.
Thota will be under the direction of sprints coach Charles Ryan, who just completed his first season in his native Bay Area after a successful four-year stint at Alabama State. While in Alabama, he helped the Hornets to 10 SWAC championships including seven during indoor track and field, eight school records and 37 berths at the NCAA Championship.
“The coaches were very upfront and kind of told me that if you commit that he would work with me on specializing me and would help me grow based on what I already have,” Thota said.
Thota thanked the coaches at Coppell who have helped him blossom into an NCAA Division I recruit.
“One of the biggest parts at Coppell that helped me grow in the weight room was the fact that my freshman and sophomore years, I was in football, and during the fall, they had a great emphasis on the weight room and hard work in the weight room,” he said. “That really helped to set the base for what I did the next couple of years in high school.”
Thota is undecided on his major, although he is leaning towards a bachelor’s degree in business.
Samir is the son of Lalit Thota and Kavitha Bandaru.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.