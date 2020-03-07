Three Coppell track and field stars have etched their names into the school record books.
Freshman Skyler Schuller broke records in the 100-meter hurdles and pole vault, junior Morgan Colon ran the fastest time in school history in the 800-meter run and junior Evan Caswell eclipsed the previous record mark in the 3,200 meters at the Coppell Relays.
“I think we’ve got a lot of great kids that have bought into our track program and what we’re asking from the distance side, from the sprinting side,” said Karl Pointer, Coppell head coach. “It’s not like they were easy marks to beat. They’ve really been working hard this year trying to get to our goal of winning and competing as district champs again. We’ve got a great group of kids that have bought in.”
Schuller has made her name known across the country and state since first stepping onto campus in the fall.
Her 13-foot clear in the pole vault launched her into the top mark in Texas and is tied for the No. 2 spot in the country, and she doesn’t want to stop there. She wants to compete in the Texas Relays, make the state meet in the pole vault, high jump and potentially the 100 hurdles, while also hoping to break the national record of 15 feet on the pole vault by the time she finishes off her high school career.
“It’s so cool to break the records, especially as a freshman,” Schuller said. “That was my goal going into the season, and I’m really happy to have achieved it so early in the season. Now that I’ve achieved my goals and heights that I wanted to; I have to raise my goals.”
In addition to her 13-foot explosion in the pole vault, Schuller’s run of 14.56 seconds in the 100 hurdles is now the No. 1 time ever registered at the school. It shows just the type of athlete she is and what she aspires to do going forward, as whatever she chooses to participate in, she thrives in.
After competing in the pentathlon, Schuller is now old enough and will compete in the heptathlon, which consists of a multitude of events – including the 100 hurdles, 200 run, 800 run, high jump, long jump, javelin and shot put.
“She’s a very good athlete,” Pointer said. “We’re expecting a lot of great things out of her for the next couple of years.”
Colon has run her way to a lot of success in her time at Coppell, and her latest stint at the Coppell Relays – where she ran a 2:15.49 to break her own record – is a perfect example of that.
Two years ago, Colon qualified for the state meet as a young freshman in the same 800 after doing what she did just this year: break the school record in the event, but that time it was in 2:16.11 at the Region II Track Meet to finish in second place and earn her way to state. At state, she came in sixth place in 6A with a time of 2:18.41 in just her first-ever competition against Texas’ elite.
“She’s run cross country and she’s run track for us,” Pointer said. “She went to state the year prior in the 800. She missed out this last year in making it, but she’s really worked hard and grown.”
Caswell, who said he has really only been involved with track during his time as a high schooler, is leaving an impact in the Coppell uniform.
In a loaded district that features some of the top distance runners in the state, Caswell is constantly facing stiff competition week in and week out, and he is continually holding his own and succeeding at a high level. By running a 9:17.07, he is currently the fastest runner Coppell has ever seen in the 3,200.
Now Caswell, who loves competition, is hoping to get the competitive juices flowing some more the rest of the year and surpass the record he just set.
“It feels great,” Caswell said. “It’s another checkpoint. Hoping to break it again next time I race the two-mile.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.