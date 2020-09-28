Coppell juniors Michelle Pak, Bailey Peek and Chelsea Romas recently announced their commitment to play Div. 1 athletics.
Peek, a midfielder for Coppell’s nationally ranked girls soccer program, committed to playing women’s soccer for Rice University on July 11.
On Tuesday, she went onto her personal Twitter account to extend congratulations to Coppell teammate and junior forward Michelle Pak.
Pak announced Tuesday that she would continue her soccer career at the University of Oklahoma.
Pak found her way onto the all-region first team, as well as the all-district first team, in what was a stellar 2020 performance for the youngster.
Pak had team highs in both goals (17) and assists (nine), meaning she scored or assisted on 26 of Coppell’s 63 goals this past season.
“Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me through this crazy journey,” she wrote on her Twitter account.
Like Pak, Peek earned nods on the all-region and all-district first-team lists.
Pak and Peek helped the Cowgirls to a No. 20 national ranking by TopDrawerSoccer.com and a No. 8 ranking in Texas.
“I am excited and grateful to verbally commit to Rice University in order to continue my education and play D1 soccer for the Owls,” Peek wrote on her Twitter account.
Romas, meanwhile, fell in love with Texas Tech two years ago after she drove to Lubbock to participate in a golf tournament. While there, she also took time to visit the school’s campus. She chose Texas Tech in August over Boston College, Illinois and Dallas Baptist University.
The two most important things that Romas sought in a women’s collegiate golf program were advanced facilities and a highly-competitive golf program.
She will get the best of both worlds at Texas Tech.
In 10 seasons as Texas Tech's head women's golf coach, JoJo Robertson has turned the Red Raiders into one of the top programs in the country and a consistent NCAA tournament participant.
The Red Raiders have reached a NCAA Regional nine times during Robertson’s tenure, two trips of which resulted in advancing to the NCAA Championships. During her career as a player at Oklahoma State, as an assistant coach at Purdue, and as Texas Tech’s head coach, she has made it to the NCAA tournament in all but one season.
Possibly the highlight of Robertson’s tenure came at the end of the 2014-15 season when she led the Red Raiders to a fifth-place finish in the NCAA Championships, Tech’s highest finish ever nationally.
"Coach JoJo is an awesome coach,” Romas said. “She's had a lot of success in her adult career. She's taken her team to the regional conference tournament quite a few times. And I love how the golf course and all of their facilities are right across the street from the campus."
