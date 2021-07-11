The UIL track and field season ended in May, but Coppell senior Michael Nance, and juniors Waverly Hassman, Megan Judd and Sky Schuller are getting a head start on next year.
Hassman, Judd and Schuller recently made the trek to Eugene, Ore., where they competed at The Outdoor Nationals, presented by Nike. The meet was held June 30-July 3 at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon.
Schuller scored 5,046 points to finish fifth overall in the girls heptathlon. She ran to a time of 14.58 in the 100 hurdles, cleared 5-6 in the high jump, threw 32-0.75 in the shot put, finished the 200 dash in a time of 25.3, had a leap of 18-2 1/4 in the long jump and threw 98-9 in the javelin.
Additionally, she competed in the pole vault, where she cleared the bar at 13-4 1/4 to earn fifth place and also gained All-American status for her efforts.
Schuller, who is the school record holder in both the 300 hurdles and the pole vault, took second overall in the pole vault at the Class 6A state meet and added a sixth-place finish in the high jump.
Judd placed 14th in the high jump with a clearance of 5-4 1/2.
Hassman clocked a time of 2:12 in the 800, good for 15th overall. She set the school record in the 800 this spring – not just once, but twice – and also was one leg of the 4x400 relay that ran to a new program-best time of 2:09.5 at the area meet.
Nance, meanwhile, competed in the boys pole vault at the Port Aransas Beach Vault on June 19. He cleared 15-6, which set a new personal record.
