COPPELL – When the Plano East girls basketball team handed Coppell its only loss of the season on Jan. 11, Cowgirls head coach Ryan Murphy felt that his Cowgirls let the moment get the better of them.
Fast-forward to Monday’s rematch, and Murphy’s Cowgirls had built a seven-point halftime lead – a much-better feeling for Coppell after they trailed by 16 points at the end of the first quarter in last month’s meeting. And although East rode heavy full-court pressure in the third quarter to go back in front by one point, Coppell finished strong, earning a 46-40 win at Coppell Sports Arena.
It was East’s (22-4 overall, 12-1 district) first district loss since Jan. 31, 2020 against Plano – a streak of 28 straight wins. More importantly, it dropped East into a tie with Coppell (34-1, 12-1) for first place in District 6-6A with one game remaining in the regular season for each team.
“We were ready,” said Coppell junior Allyssa Potter. “We just came out scared last time.”
For as dominant as East was in the first quarter of the team’s Jan. 11 match-up – a game in which the Lady Panthers took an 18-2 lead – Coppell rode the energy of its home crowd to take a 13-11 lead at the end of the opening frame on Monday.
Junior Jules LaMendola was the catalyst. She drew a charge on East senior forward Donavia Hall to commence the game and that play energized her on the offensive end. LaMendola made a pair of 3-pointers as part of a 10-point opening frame, on her way to scoring a game-high 15 points.
In what felt like a playoff atmosphere – Coppell fans chanted “de-fense” on several occasions – the Cowgirls, ranked No. 4 in Class 6A, got huge contributions from two of its other juniors in the second quarter. Potter made a layup and 3-pointer, while Waverly Hassman, made a layup and a short jump shot, as Coppell took a 22-15 halftime lead.
“It was a playoff atmosphere,” Murphy said. “One of the fun things was how many people were here supporting the girls on a stand-alone, girls’ varsity game on a Monday night. Their energy gave us energy. It was a physical game. Our girls battled.”
Despite his team trailing by seven points at the half, first-year Lady Panthers head coach Derrick Richardson liked the position that his team was in. East’s relentless defensive pressure forced the Cowgirls into 11 first-half turnovers.
All of that hard work paid off in the third quarter.
East forced six more Coppell turnovers in the game’s third eight minutes of play and 22 overall. The Lady Panthers were giving the Cowgirls’ press-break offense fits. And on the offensive end, East made crisp passes to set up teammates for open looks at the basket. The Lady Panthers took two leads of one point, the second coming on a layup by junior Idara Udo, for a 26-25 advantage with 3:57 left in the frame.
Udo finished with 10 points. Senior Adabugwu Anamekwe scored 14 points to pace East.
“We stepped up our defensive intensity,” Richardson said. “We were able to force turnovers off of our pressure. Then we ran out of gas. It’s not ideal when you have as short of a bench as we do or have the injury situation that we have.”
In an attempt to refocus his team, Murphy proceeded to call a timeout. His Cowgirls responded to his word, taking a 35-30 lead into the fourth quarter after a putback by senior forward India Howard. She had 11 points. Late in the game, she stole an East inbound pass and sank a pair of free throws after being fouled to ice the win for Coppell.
“In previous years, we would kind of back down,” Murphy said. “This year, we didn’t. We answered.”
Potter also got the message loud and clear.
Late in the third quarter, Potter had assists on 3-pointers by LaMendola and Landry Sherrer. Potter got in the act offensively early in the fourth quarter, burying a 3-pointer from the right corner to give Coppell a 38-32 lead. She recorded 11 points.
“I was ready for that moment,” Potter said. “I’ve put in the work and shoot every day. I felt confident and I knew that I had to take my shot.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.