For the second straight tournament, the Coppell girls golf team had to battle changing weather conditions – dry conditions on the first day of the Vanessa Close Invitational on Jan. 29 gave way to rain and strong winds Jan. 30.
Weather changes and all, the Cowgirls didn’t let the conditions affect their focus. In fact, Coppell played better when weather conditions worsened.
Led by four players with scores in the 70s both days, Coppell carded 300 and 297 to finish the two-day event with a team score of 597 and claim first place. The tournament was played at Bridlewood Golf Club in Flower Mound.
Coppell senior Jamie Welsh, an Oklahoma City University signee, shot 72 on day one and 75 on day two. Fellow senior Chelsea Romas, a Texas Tech pledge, carded 78 on the first day but reduced that total by six strokes on the second day, when she shot 72. Junior Lauren Rios had rounds of 73 and 74. Fellow junior Mia Gaboriau finished with scores of 77 and 76.
“I think we really showed our strength: balanced scoring,” said Jan Bourg, Coppell head coach. “We had different girls having the low score each day. I was expecting scores to go up on Saturday because of the wind, but the girls battled the elements and stayed focused.”
Coppell is scheduled to return to the links Feb. 12-13 for the Regional Preview, to be held at Tangle Ridge Golf Course in Grand Prairie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.