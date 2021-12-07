For all the time student-athletes put into honing their crafts on the playing field, there’s no competing for their high schools without taking care of business in the classroom first. The Texas High School Coaches Association has recognized several athletes who thrived at exactly that.
The THSCA recently released its first academic all-state selections of the 2021-22 school year, starting with volleyball and cross country.
Student-athletes are nominated by their respective head coaches — nominations that are then sent to the THSCA for review. In order to be nominated for academic all-state, a student must be either an athlete, trainer or manager in good standing with his or her team, of good moral character, a high school senior and have an overall GPA of 92 or above.
Nominees are graded out on the award’s criteria and, if they score high enough, are placed on either the elite, first or second teams, or honorable mention.
Across the state’s volleyball and cross country programs, there were plenty of Coppell and The Colony athletes who met that criteria.
That includes 15 academic all-state selections for Coppell, nine coming from the volleyball program. Dylan Song, Haley Holz and Abigail Hendricks all earned selections onto the first team. Alessandra Clent, Rayne Bossier, Meagan Lee, Helena de Moraes and Rebeca Centeno were named to the second team. Six runners from the Coppell cross country team were also recognized by the THSCA. Anuraag Ayancha, Dia Alturi, Saketh Kalvakuntla and Isabelle Ortigoza landed on the first team. Jeevan Janeev was a second-team honoree. Nicolas Martinez garnered an honorable mention nod.
The Colony had five runners from the Cougar cross country team earn academic all-state honors. Dylan Judelson was placed on the first team. Ashlynn Barrett, Carolina Banda and Sinai Nguyen were named to the second team. Emily Broach earned honorable mention. Judelson helped lead The Colony boys cross country team to its first appearance in the state meet this season for the first time since 2015.
