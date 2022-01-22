The Coppell boys soccer team has arguably had one of the toughest preseason schedules in the state.
The Cowboys, ranked No. 9 in Region I-6A by Lethal Enforcer Soccer, played nine ranked teams – including scrimmages – and came away with three wins, including a 1-0 win against Region 4-5A’s No. 1 Laredo United on Jan. 15. Coppell also has a 4-2 victory against Region 2-6A’s No. 2 Rockwall-Heath on Jan. 8 to its credit.
“I have felt very good about our overall performances in these games so far,” said James Balcom, Coppell head coach. “Obviously getting more results, ties or wins, would make everyone feel better. But in most of these games I have felt that we have had the better run of play.
“We have been very tough defensively and in the midfield. We are just struggling to score against these top teams. Our two top returning forwards from last season, Alejandro Reyes and Preston Taylor, have yet to play in a preseason game.”
Coppell’s most recent outing was Tuesday – a 1-0 loss to Region I-6A’s No. 3 McKinney Boyd. The lone goal of the game came off the foot of Boyd (8-0) forward Spencer Sarkissian with four minutes remaining. Coppell (2-4-1) had a chance to tie the game two minutes later, but the ball was kicked wide of the Boyd keeper on a shot from 5 yards out.
“From the teams we have played and seen, I believe that McKinney Boyd is one of the top teams in the state,” Balcom said. “I felt like we did a great job settling in against them and created some real threats in the first half. Second half, they had the wind at their backs, and combined with their athleticism, strength, and speed, they made it very difficult on us.”
Coppell commenced the preseason with back-to-back 2-1 losses to South Grand Prairie and San Antonio Reagan. But the Cowboys have tightened the screws defensively since, giving up only five goals in the last four matches.
After doubling up Rockwall Heath, Coppell played to a 1-1 draw against Schertz Clemens, lost 1-0 to Katy Taylor, shut out Laredo United 1-0 and lost 1-0 to Boyd.
Balanced scoring has also been the theme for Coppell this season.
Six different Cowboys have scored at least one goal – two by senior Pedro Perez. Perez, senior midfielder Walker Stone, senior Ethan Frieder and junior Ari Robicheaux each netted a goal in Coppell’s 4-2 victory over Heath.
“Walker has done a great job controlling the midfield and helping us to keep possession throughout each game,” Balcom said. “He has been great on set pieces and I believe has three assists and a goal on the year.”
Senior goalkeeper Arath Valdez returns to Coppell this season after playing for Solar MLS Next last year.
“He will be one of the top goalkeepers in the area this year,” Balcom said.
Coppell kicks off District 6-6A play at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday at Buddy Echols Field against Plano. The Cowboys seek a 25th consecutive playoff appearance.
