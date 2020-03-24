Toughness has exemplified junior Addison Martin during her star-studded career at Coppell.
In her time on varsity with the Cowgirls’ soccer team, Martin has never missed one game. No injury. No bumps and bruises. Nothing will stop her from being on the field, and that toughness and dedication has lifted her into star status on one of the country’s top-ranked teams.
“She has not missed a single game in a single capacity for injury,” said Ryan Dunlevy, Coppell head coach. “She does all kinds of different things to stay healthy. If she does get banged up, she goes out and she plays all the time. This year, she has really emerged as a leader in the way that she does every single piece of it.”
Martin, who recently committed to Central Arkansas in January, does whatever it takes to get herself on that field each and every night through her preparation and work off the field so that she can suit up.
The results have been evident for her all year as a strong player on a Coppell team rated No. 8 in Texas and No. 20 nationally in the latest TopDrawerSoccer.com poll.
“She’s been brought up with a very tough attitude and tough perspective to compete, and I think that’s a huge part of it,” Dunlevy said. “And then in the offseason she trains really, really hard in the weight room and is one of our strongest players in the weight room. So, I think all of those things kind of help her prevent major injuries as well just having a mentality that even if things are uncomfortable to just keep pushing and competing is a huge piece.”
Through all of that work, she has been a key cog on the back line for Coppell, tapping in two assists and playing exceptional defense every chance she gets.
In District 6-6A – a district that is arguable the toughest in the country and boasts three teams ranked in the top 20 nationally – the Cowgirls defense has been stingy while facing some prolific offenses. In this recent stretch of play that has seen the team go 5-1-1 over the last seven games to get itself into third place in the standings, Martin and the Coppell defense have recorded three shutouts and given up eight total goals.
“She’s a very, very good, strong defender where 1v1 she stops almost all attacks,” Dunlevy said. “And then tactically, just the organization of the back line, which is an area where we had talked about over the last couple of years about her just telling everybody else what she’s seeing and organizing the back line. I think this year her communication and leadership style is really kind of emerging as an area that she’s really grown in.”
That communication has been a huge area of growth for Martin, whose leadership and communication near TCU-bound goalie Lauren Kellett has played in instrumental role in that back line.
As a freshman, Martin was already starting for a talent-rich Coppell program at center back. Right away, her talents and potential were evident.
Dunlevy and the coaching staff have asked her to making communication her biggest area to grow in. With her strength as a player, they wanted to make sure she is one of those types of athletes that is helping direct the show and organizing her team on the field.
And that is just what she has done, focused on directing and organizing the Cowgirls.
“Getting a player to do that along with Kellett has really helped quite a bit,” Dunlevy said. “Obviously next year in her senior year we’re going to have her back and Lauren is going to be playing at TCU, so to have that player that is comfortable being vocal is going to be really important for us.”
Martin’s talents will soon be brought to Central Arkansas after one more season at Coppell, a decision that was not a tough one for her to make due to the family aspect she has in the region.
“Like an hour and a half from Central Arkansas I have family that lives there, like my grandma and my cousins and everything lives there, and one of our seniors last year went there that I was really close with,” Martin said. “It just seems like the perfect fit for me.”
For Martin, it’s still surreal to think of how far she has come. Playing soccer for much of her life, she always dreamed of developing into a top player and getting that chance to continue her career at the next level.
Now she has that opportunity on a nationally ranked Coppell team before she heads off to compete collegiately in a little over a year.
“I had always hoped for it, but then I guess I kind of stopped thinking I would make it because I’ve been playing it for so long, I was just kind of like I don’t know if I want to continue with it or whatever,” Martin said. “It’s kind of crazy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.