Coppell seniors David Jeon, Tim Malone and Zach Stricker still have games to play in a Cowboy uniform before they depart for college, but at least they know where they will be headed to continue their athletic endeavors.
On Monday, Jeon verbally committed to play NCAA Division I baseball at Purdue. On Sunday, Malone announced on his Twitter account that he will further his academic and baseball endeavors at Cisco College. On Nov. 9, Stricker said that he is “100% committed” to playing football for Sam Houston State.
Jeon, the No. 57-ranked right-handed pitcher in Texas by Prep Baseball Report, compiled a .300 batting average with four RBIs, three doubles and one triple as a junior, a season that was cut short due to the current novel coronavirus pandemic.
Purdue is under the guidance of head coach Greg Goff. He led the Boilermakers to a 38-win season in 2018, punctuated by the program’s third NCAA Regional bid in program history.
“I am very excited and blessed to announce that I have officially committed to continue my baseball career at Purdue University!” Jeon wrote on his Twitter account. “Thankful for everyone that has helped me to get where I am today!”
Malone is another right-handed prospect from Coppell, and he will look to build off a solid junior season on the mound, one in which he posted a stingy 1.40 ERA and allowed just two earned runs and seven hits in 10 innings.
Cisco College has fielded a winning program since head coach David White started the program 14 years ago, including its most recent appearance in the NJCAA Division 1 World Series in 2016.
“I am excited to announce that I have committed to Cisco College to further my academic and baseball career,” Malone wrote on his Twitter account. “I would like to thank God for this opportunity and my parents, always believing in me along with all of the coaches, family and friends that have helped me achieve my goals.”
Stricker, a safety and three-year varsity football player for Coppell, has 118 tackles in 22 games with four interceptions. He returned an interception for a touchdown in the Cowboys’ 42-35 Week Two victory against Sachse. Stricker is a team captain this season.
Sam Houston State has experienced great success under head coach K.C. Keeler.
In six seasons as head coach of the Bearkats, Keeler has directed Sam Houston State to a 59-22 record that includes nine victories over top-10 ranked opponents and nine wins in NCAA postseason action. His SHSU teams made the playoffs in each of his first four seasons at the helm, including FCS semifinals appearances in 2014, 2015 and 2017, along with a pair of Southland Conference championships.
