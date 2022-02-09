A massive turnaround by the state-ranked Coppell girls basketball team is complete.
One year ago, the Cowgirls finished 13-13 and missed the playoffs for the third consecutive year. Fast-forward to Tuesday, and Coppell had already clinched a playoff berth. The only question for the Cowgirls was whether or not they would leave Flower Mound as champions of District 6-6A.
The answer was yes – but as co-district champion with Plano East. The Lady Panthers dispatched Flower Mound Marcus 68-29. But the Cowgirls also did their part, using an 18-5 run in the third quarter to pull away for a 50-34 road win over Flower Mound.
It is Coppell’s first district title since the 2010-11 season. East (23-4 overall, 13-1 district) will be the No. 1 seed out of 6-6A and Coppell will be the No. 2 seed after a tiebreaker. The Cowgirls (35-1, 13-1) will play the loser of a play-in game between Allen and Little Elm on Friday, which will determine the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds from 5-6A.
“I couldn't be prouder of the girls,” said Ryan Murphy, Coppell head coach. “It takes a special group to turn a 13-13 season into a 35-1 season in a year. The culture here is different, and it's only able to be different because of the kids we have. They work hard, they compete, they are tough, and most importantly, they are never satisfied.
“After every milestone this year, they celebrate for about 10 seconds and then ask, ‘What's next?’ They keep chasing being better than the day before. This season establishes Coppell Cowgirl basketball as a team that will continue to compete at a high level year over year because of the standards this group has put in place. Those standards led to a combined program record of 103-7 on the year. The present is exciting and the future is bright.”
The thing that made Murphy the most proud of his team’s effort on Tuesday was how they were able to find the energy necessary to battle through any moments of exhaustion – a performance that comes one night after Coppell grinded out a 46-40 victory over East, snapping a 28-game district winning streak by the Lady Panthers.
Coppell held a slim 20-17 halftime lead over Flower Mound before going on a big third-quarter run to pull away from the Lady Jaguars.
Senior India Howard poured in 20 points and 11 rebounds in a winning effort. Junior guard Jules also recorded a double-double, finishing with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Not only did the Cowgirls forge a tie atop the 6-6A standings, but also eliminated Flower Mound from playoff contention. Plano and Hebron will play a play-in game for third and fourth place in 6-6A at Marcus on Friday.
“We knew the job was not done, and in order to share a district title with Plano East, we had to beat a tough Flower Mound team that needed a win to get into the playoffs,” Murphy said. “I thought in the first half, we played not to lose. The third quarter, we played to win, and that is when we opened up the game.”
