When The Colony girls basketball team suited up for its Jan. 21 District 10-5A game at Prosper Rock Hill, the Lady Cougars had only six varsity players available.
One of those players was freshman Jayla Jones. If she wasn’t available to play, then The Colony would be down to five players. Not only would everyone have to play the entire game, but in the event that someone fouled out, the Lady Cougars wouldn’t have had enough players to play with.
A worst-case scenario like the one The Colony faced back in January had prep coaches such as second-year Lady Cougars head coach Lindsey Pouncy feeling a little worried this week.
On Tuesday, the University Interscholastic League Standing Committee of Athletics convened in Round Rock to discuss and vote on four written proposals from the public – to prohibit freshmen athletes from competing in varsity competitions, change soccer from a spring sport to a fall sport and the addition of a shot clock.
Pouncy was relieved when the UIL rejected the proposal to prohibit freshmen from competing in varsity competitions. The UIL also denied, rejected or took no action on the implementation of a shot clock and move soccer from a spring sport to a fall sport.
“The freshmen proposal was shocking to me,” she said. “Freshmen, on any level of classification, both boys and girls, have been able to greatly contribute to playoff and championship teams. I was a freshman on varsity. I have freshmen on varsity this year. So, I don’t see how not allowing them to compete helps. It hurts. I think that’s the discretion of the coach.”
Coppell head boys basketball coach Clint Schnell was also against the UIL’s proposal. He said it would have taken some decisions out of his hands.
“As a coach, I feel like that I can evaluate a kid and say, ‘Hey, you’re ready for this. You might not be ready, strength-wise as a 14-year-old, but I believe that you are ready to contribute right away,’” he said. “If Texas passed that rule, I’d think you would see a lot of talented players that were ready to play varsity as a freshman go to a prep school or go to an ischool or go to a private school and try to circumvent that rule. I think it would have been a travesty.”
The potential passage of prohibiting freshmen from competing in varsity competitions would have also impacted the Little Elm girls’ basketball team. Shiloh Kimpson and Raniyah Hunt played crucial roles in leading the Lady Lobos to a runner-up finish in District 5-6A and the team’s second playoff berth in the last three seasons. Kimpson finished second on Little Elm with 9.7 points per game, while Hunt became one of the Lady Lobos’ top perimeter shooters while averaging 5.8 points in her first year playing at the high-school level.
The Coppell girls soccer team was also greatly impacted in a positive manner by the play of a talented freshman class. The Cowgirls’ ninth-graders accounted for 23 of the team’s 59 tallies and 17 assists. Leading the way was Tabitha Sine, who recorded seven goals and seven assists, on her way to earning District 6-6A co-utility player of the year. Summer Chen had five goals and four assists, while Jordan Clig contributed four goals.
Soccer was a major of topic at Tuesday’s UIL meeting.
The Colony head boys soccer coach Lee Weddall was relieved to see the committee reject the proposal to move soccer from a spring sport to a fall sport.
Given there are just four players on his high school team that play club soccer, he felt it would have given his Cougars a leg up on other area high schools, especially those with more players that play club soccer. But from a competitive standpoint, Weddall said that would have forced players to make a tough decision.
“I think it would have caused chaos with club soccer, and it would have forced the players to make a choice,” he said. “Without hesitation, they would have chosen club. It would have devalued the high-school product.”
From a coaching standpoint, Weddall would have had to devote a lot more time to soccer if the UIL’s proposal were to have passed. In addition to his coaching duties at The Colony, Weddall also coaches a team in the Elite Clubs National League.
“It starts on Labor Day and ends on Thanksgiving,” he said. “It’s constant. It’s nonstop every weekend.”
The implementation of a shot clock is nothing new to Schnell, who said he’s heard discussions on that very subject for at least 10 years. Logistics are one of the few things that he believes is keeping the UIL from approving the measure.
“I think there’s merit to it,” he said. “I think the logistics is what keeps it from happening. The cost of upgrading their facilities and bringing in a shot clock and the cost of someone running it. A lot of the gyms don’t have it, and they would need to have somebody run that, in addition to a game clock and scorebook keeper. But it would make games a lot more exciting, and for a select group of kids that would go on to play college ball, it would help them prepare for college.”
