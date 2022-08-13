In one of the first team meetings that first-year Coppell head football coach Antonio Wiley held with the Cowboys, he told his players the type of attitude that he wants them to bring every day. He said that practices were going to be fast, physical, aggressive and at an up-tempo pace.
Wiley was approved as Coppell’s next head coach on Feb. 17. He takes over for former coach Mike DeWitt, who announced on Dec. 13, 2021 that he would resign after his contract expired in June.
In eight seasons with the Cowboys, DeWitt compiled a 54-35 record. Coppell posted back-to-back double-digit win seasons in 2016 and 2017, but it missed the playoffs last season. According to Texas RedZone Report, DeWitt has the most wins as a head coach in Coppell football history.
Wiley will look to mirror DeWitt’s success – something that the new head coach has done plenty of throughout his career.
Wiley, who once served as Lewisville’s defensive coordinator, led Wichita Falls Hirschi to a 24-12 record in three seasons. Hirschi went 12-3 last season and advanced to the 4A Division I state semifinals for the second time in program history.
It hasn’t taken long for Coppell to embrace Wiley. He praised the Cowboys for their eagerness and excitement during the first week of fall practice.
“The kids have showed up every day willing and ready to go after it and go full speed,” he said. “It’s been a good camp so far. We’ve been able to stay clean, and kids are starting to execute at a higher level daily. I’m starting to see them get better and better every day. That’s what it takes.”
Coppell has a lot of comfort at quarterback. Senior Jack Fishpaw is entering his second season under center. He threw for 2,026 yards with 20 total touchdowns last season. During Friday’s practice, he showcased a great deep ball. Three times, he hit a receiver in stride past midfield.
“He does a good job,” Wiley said. “Jack is developing. He’s really grasping the new concepts on offense. He’s just starting to flourish and is getting better every day.”
Senior Trevor Timmerman is becoming the leader of the offensive line, while junior center Alex Jackson has also showed great leadership, Wiley said.
Senior Ike Odimegwu, who is moving from outside linebacker to defensive end, will make the Cowboys more dynamic in regards to rushing the passer. Junior defensive tackle Varun Ravilla has been “tough to block inside.”
Coppell kicks off the season Aug. 25 at Sachse. The Cowboys won last season’s meet, 42-28. Fishpaw had quite the debut, completing 17 of 22 passes for 344 yards with four touchdowns. Coppell outgained Sachse 441 yards to 436.
“Honestly, I’m not worried about Sachse yet,” Wiley said. “I’ve seen a little bit of them. I’m just more worried about us right now.”
