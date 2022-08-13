Antonio Wiley

Coppell head football coach Antonio Wiley talks to his players at the conclusion of Friday morning’s practice at Buddy Echols Field.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

In one of the first team meetings that first-year Coppell head football coach Antonio Wiley held with the Cowboys, he told his players the type of attitude that he wants them to bring every day. He said that practices were going to be fast, physical, aggressive and at an up-tempo pace.

Wiley was approved as Coppell’s next head coach on Feb. 17. He takes over for former coach Mike DeWitt, who announced on Dec. 13, 2021 that he would resign after his contract expired in June.

