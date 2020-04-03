Coppell sophomore goalie Arath Valdez made the jump to the highest level of high school sports look simpler than it shoulder have been.
As a freshman last year, Valdez was on the “JV 2” squad. One year later, he made the jump to varsity — and not only was he just making the jump, but he turned into the starting goalkeeper, asked to play a large role in the back right from the get-go at such a young age.
“It’s a big jump, but I think as the season has gone on the guys around him have seen what he’s capable of doing,” said James Balcom, Coppell head coach. “Every single game, he makes a save that you just know that he’s the right guy to have back there.”
Early on in his first varsity campaign, Valdez wanted to make sure he did a great job in front of the net. He didn’t want to let the team down and was focused on not making mistakes or saying something wrong.
But then Balcom and the staff told him that he is the guy there and that they trusted him, and from there, Valdez’s mindset has never been the same.
“We had to kind of talk to him a couple of times and get his motivation up, but he flat out said at one point, ‘I’m not going to worry about anything else. I’m just going to try my best,’” Balcom said. “That was big to hear from him. He’s grown quite a bit as a leader back there.”
His leadership and play have only risen to new levels as the season has worn on – showing his impact on a team that was among the hottest in the region before the UIL suspended the season and recently announced the earliest games could resume is May 4.
Coppell went from hoping to be a playoff team and extending its longstanding postseason tradition – one that includes a state championship as recent as 2016 — to flipping the script and extending the playoff streak to 23 consecutive years. It has won six straight games, beat the then-No. 4 team in the country (Flower Mound Marcus) by TopDrawerSoccer.com and jumped into a tie for second place in District 6-6A.
During this six-game winning streak – he missed the last of those six due to a family trip over spring break – Valdez helped pitch two shutouts.
“Having a good goalie in the back behind you just helps so much for the defense, not only with the confidence and being able to rely on your goalie, but when you have a goalie that you can always rely on,” said Nathan Fernandez, Coppell senior. “They’re not giving up easy goals or mistakes, and they’re making those extra saves for you.”
In 18 games played this season, Valdez has surrendered 20 total goals. One of those games was against Marcus on March 3 on a day when a prolific Marcus offense that scores 3.4 goals per game put up just one in a 2-1 Coppell victory, held to its lowest total in 16 games and suffering its first loss of the season to snap a 17-game unbeaten streak.
Adding on to that is the fact that Valdez and company have allowed the second-fewest goals against district foes this year (16), only behind Marcus (11).
“Seeing him if we make a mistake and block incredible shots that - like coach said, no one else in our district can save,” said MJ Fleeks, Coppell senior. “Once he makes it, then it just brings the energy up to a whole other level.”
Valdez has seen the growth of the whole team around him and said that has been a boost to him back there, and those strides will only provide a bigger impact for Coppell going forward.
“In the back in the first half there was a lot of miscommunication, but in the second half MJ and Nate helped me there in the back,” Valdez said. “They help me out and tell me what to do, like tell me when there’s a player behind. That kind of helped me out. When in games if I was looking for a player that was alone, I felt like I could just tell MJ to just shift left or shift right or tell Nate what to do. I think that’s a huge role that helped us out in the win streak.”
