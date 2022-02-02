Coppell senior Reneta Vargas waited for the ball to bounce towards her.
Michelle Pak, also a senior, fired a shot from straight on off the crossbar. But the Cowgirl soccer team got a friendly bounce. The ball worked its way back to Vargas, and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley signee didn’t leave any doubts when she kicked the ball. She fired a shot into the right side of the net for her team-leading 11th goal of the season.
Vargas’ goal, scored in the 11th minute of Tuesday’s game, stood up as the lone tally as Coppell defeated District 6-6A rival Marcus 1-0 at Buddy Echols Field, handing the Lady Marauders their first loss of the season.
“Huge win,” said Fleur Benatar, Coppell head coach. “It’s hard to have a clean sheet. I knew that this was an opportunity that we had to take advantage of. We came off a not-so-great game on Friday, a game that I wasn’t happy with. They came in and executed the plan perfectly.”
The goal was initiated by a great burst up the field by Pak. An Oklahoma signee, Pak found open space in the middle of the field to dribble. And when she saw an opportunity to kick the ball, she did just that. She didn’t score, but recorded her team-leading sixth assist.
“She can definitely dribble, take everyone on and go to the goal. But sometimes, she doesn’t like to shoot,” Vargas said of Pak. “We tried to talk her out of it and tell her to shoot. She did today and we got a result out of it. Thanks to her, we scored.”
The loss snapped what had been a dominant start to the season for a Marcus (11-1 overall, 2-1 district) team that is ranked No. 2 in Region I-6A by Lethal Enforcer Texas High School Soccer. The Lady Marauders had outscored their first 11 opponents by a 58-3 margin, but the team could not find the back of the net on Tuesday.
It didn’t come without trying.
Marcus dominated Coppell in time of possession. The Cowgirls rarely saw the Lady Marauders’ side of the field in the early going. But that was OK by Benatar. Coppell (10-2-1, 2-1), ranked No. 6 in Region I-6A, sat back and used a physical style to limit the amount of opportunities around the Cowgirls’ net.
The best scoring chance for Marcus came on a header by Kansas State commit Paige Dickson. Dickson was the recipient of a great cross, but Dickson’s shot was saved by Coppell freshman goalkeeper Veronika Orzolek.
“I think that we controlled the whole game,” said Chad Hobbs, Marcus head coach. “[Coppell] had a game plan to sit in and defend, and they did it very well. They played a physical style of soccer and kept numbers behind the ball. Anytime the ball was turned over on possession, they kicked it 50, 60 yards down the field, and that was the whole game.”
Orzolek recorded a clean sheet in goal to earn the shutout win. She made timely saves, including on Dickson’s header. But the play by Coppell’s defense made life easier for Orzolek, who had to make only a couple of hard saves.
Vargas praised the Cowgirls’ defense, led by seniors Catherine Yaney and Grace Turman, junior Miranda Hickey and freshman Tabitha Sine. Sophomore midfielder Isabella Spiller cleared the ball out of harm’s way during a scramble situation inside the penalty area during the second half.
“At the beginning of the season, we weren’t very good about communicating,” Vargas said. “We feel like that has improved and it has helped our keeper a lot because she’s a freshman and our back line is seniors, so that helps out.”
