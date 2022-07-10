The 30th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, will air on July 20.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
During the 2021-22 school year, Coppell showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it’s only appropriate to put the last year of local sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents the 10th edition of The Varsitys.
Best Game
Coppell vs. Prosper baseball, May 21
Coppell and Prosper have played each other throughout the years, but they have taken their rivalry to another level over the last two seasons. They met in the regional quarterfinals of the 2021 Class 6A playoffs, with the Cowboys completing a two-game sweep of the Eagles on a walk-off single by Tanner Sever. On May 21, Coppell again got the better of Prosper.
Andrew Nester tied the score at 2-2 with a one-out double during the bottom of the seventh inning of Game 3 and then scored the game-winning run on a throwing error, as Coppell rallied for a thrilling 3-2 victory.
The Cowboys trailed by one run entering the inning. The Eagles had taken a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth on a solo home run by Brady Boushey.
But just like it had done all season, Coppell toughed out this win using excellent pitching and a few timely hits. Landry Fee drove in the game’s first run on a single and pitched two scoreless innings in his first action on the mound in a month. Will Boylan pitched the final five innings in another long relief outing, allowing just one earned run over that span of play.
With the win, Coppell advanced to the regional semifinals for the second consecutive season, where it lost in two games to eventual 6A state champion Southlake Carroll.
Breakthrough Athlete
Jules LaMendola, girls basketball
Coming into the season, LD Bell transfer Macey Mercer was projected to be the Cowgirls’ starting point guard. But when the UIL ruled her ineligible for the 2021-22 season, creating a big void in Coppell’s backcourt.
Enter LaMendola. One day during practice, she asked head coach Ryan Murphy if she could assume the team’s point guard duties. Murphy obliged, and it proved to be a decision that greatly benefited the team.
Coppell authored one of its best seasons in program history, finishing with a single-season record 37 wins, a share of the 6-6A title and its first playoff win in more than a decade, on its way to a berth in the regional quarterfinals. LaMendola, an Indiana commit, was named district MVP and also earned a spot on the TGCA all-state team after averaging 16.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, four assists and 1.9 steals per game. She was an honorable-mention all-district selection the previous year.
On Dec. 10, LaMendola poured in 31 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in Coppell’s 73-39 rout of Plano West – a game that Coppell assistant coach Willis Tran later called “The Flu Game.”
Biggest Moment
Naz Brown’s buzzer-beater vs. Denton Guyer, Nov. 23
Brown underwent surgery in April 2021 to repair a torn ACL that he suffered the previous month. Having fully recovered from the injury by the start of the 2021-22 season, the Coppell guard showed during the Cowboys’ 66-63 home win over Denton Guyer that he was fully healed while providing one of the more impressive shots in recent program history.
With the final seconds burning off the game clock in the fourth quarter and the scored tied at 63, Brown grabbed a defensive rebound and then heaved a one-handed attempt at the basket at the other end of the court. Brown’s shot went through the net, and Coppell celebrated a three-point victory over Guyer on its home court.
Brown’s full-court buzzer-beater went viral. ESPN named it the No. 1 play of the day on the Nov. 23 broadcast of SportsCenter. He finished with 12 points for Coppell, which came into the game ranked No. 12 in 6A.
The Wildcats earned a share of the District 5-6A title. The Cowboys clinched a playoff berth with a 49-35 win over Plano West on the final day of the regular season and finished as a bi-district finalist.
