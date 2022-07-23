Andrew Mullen

Coppell senior Andrew Mullen is the winner of the Varsity award for best male athlete.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

The 30th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on July 20.

It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.

