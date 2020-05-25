Tom Vazhekatt and Coppell were ready for the playoffs.
In his final high school season, the senior forward and his Cowboys squad had the makings of a dangerous team come the postseason. After a rough start to district play that saw them go 1-4-2 over the first seven games and made it appear that their playoff streak of 22 years was in jeopardy, they bounced back in dramatic fashion.
Coppell won six games in a row, beat the No. 4 team in the country at the time (Flower Mound Marcus) and jumped from out of the playoff picture to the second place spot in a loaded District 6-6A to clinch its 23rdplayoff berth before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the remainder of the season.
“For me, it was kind of expected considering what’s going on around the Texas area, but all the more I was sad because we ended our season with a six-game winning streak after having a rough start,” Vazhekatt said. “I truly believe that we could have had a long run in the playoffs and possibly win state. It was pretty tough, especially considering last year we went out in the second game of playoffs. I feel like we had the potential to win state that year too.”
Vazhekatt, who has played soccer for much of his life dating back to when he was 4 years old, had a knack for scoring and was an integral piece in Coppell’s success this season and in 2019.
When he was on varsity last year, though, he started off as a bench player. But it would not take long for the offensive machine to show his worth.
He went on to score 12 goals over the year – the second-most on the team – while notching four assists to earn himself all-district honors.
“Last year, when I was on the varsity team I started off as a bench player, but after a couple of games into the season I was given a starting spot after proving my worth to coach Balcom,” Vazhekatt said. “Since then, I ended up scoring the second-highest number of goals on the team and I got first team all-district last year as a junior.”
As a senior, even with defenses locked in on him, Vazhekatt still found his way to putting the ball in the back of the net again.
With eight goals – giving him 20 total at the varsity level – he and fellow senior Sebastian Blaas tied for the most scores on the roster, which landed Vazhekatt another nod on the district’s first-team list. One of those goals was a header with 11 minutes remaining that lifted Coppell to a victory over Marcus during that hot streak to end the season.
And Vazhekatt has an advantage at his disposal that has helped him score on a consistent basis.
“I believe one of my assets is that I can use my left and my right, which is probably the reason coach put me at left forward,” Vazhekatt said. “I feel like that, plus my instincts, I feel like I have good instincts, when to move and when to make runs. And I feel like that just put me in a better position on the field to score more goals.”
Despite his high school career getting cut short prematurely amidst the ongoing health crisis, Vazhekatt’s extensive resume of success was evident at a school where he and the Cowboys kept the soccer program’s storied history going.
“It means everything,” Vazhekatt said. “One of the things I can take away from this experience, even though it was cut off short, was that I got to do all of this with an amazing group of guys and an incredible coaching staff. I can take away all of our memories when we workout together with performance course and when we have team dinners and our trip to Austin each year, so I think that’s one thing I can take away is that I was able to do all of this with a great group of guys that I could trust.”
