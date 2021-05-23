Given how tough it was for an opposing batter to touch Coppell's Tim Malone and Prosper's Josh Barnhouse, it was only fitting it would take just one mistake by to determine the outcome of Friday's game.
Luckily for the Cowboys, it was them that capitalized on the only mistake that was made by Barnhouse.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh in a scoreless game, sophomore Tanner Sever lined a single center field to score senior Tony Vernars, lifting Coppell to a 1-0 walk-off win in Game 2 of a Region 1-6A quarterfinal at Lake Dallas High School.
With the win, Coppell (30-7-1) completed the sweep of Prosper and has now earned a date with Keller in the regional semifinals, at a time and location to be determined.
It will mark be the second time that Coppell and Keller will have played each other this season. On March 12, the Cowboys scored eight runs in the first inning and went on to cruise to an 11-4 victory over the Indians.
Keller (31-5) overcame a stiff challenge by V.R. Eaton to win a best-of-three regional quarterfinal series, earning a wild 13-10 in Game 3 to clinch a berth in the fourth round of the playoffs against Coppell.
In the series clincher for the Cowboys against the Eagles, Malone delivered another pitching gem for Coppell. He threw a two-hitter and struck out four batters. Junior Will Boylan tossed a scoreless seventh to keep Prosper's offense off the board.
Senior Will Rodman accounted for two of Coppell's five hits.
Barnhouse was sensational in defeat for Prosper. The senior right-hander allowed just one run on five hits and struck out four.
