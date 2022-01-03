The state-ranked Coppell boys basketball team went 2-2 in the orange division of the Whataburger Basketball Tournament.
Coppell, No. 21 in the latest UIL Class 6A state poll, rallied for a 71-63 win over 5A's No. 9 Mansfield Legacy in the tournament opener. The Cowboys outscored the Broncos 21-10 in the fourth quarter after Legacy led 53-50 at the end of the third quarter.
Coppell senior Ryan Agarwal was instrumental in the win, pouring in a game-high 32 points. Nazir Brown added 16 points.
The win advanced Coppell into the second round for a showdown against 6A's No. 18 Waxahachie. The Cowboys showed a lot of fight in the second half after trailing nine points at halftime, but the Indians hung on for a 61-55 victory.
Brown led the Cowboys in scoring with 17 points. Agarwal had 12 points and Noel Berhe tallied 11 points in the loss.
Relegated to the consolation bracket, Coppell put together one of its most impressive performances of the season, cruising to a 67-46 win over South Grand Prairie.
The Cowboys led 47-16 at halftime.
Nine different Coppell players scored in the victory, led by 18 points from Brown and 14 from Arhan Lapsiwala.
In the fifth-place game, Coppell gave 6A's No. 4 McKinney all that it could handle for three quarters. But the Lions pulled way in the fourth quarter to earn a 70-50 victory. McKinney outscored Coppell 19-4 in the game's final eight minutes.
Agarwal led Coppell with 17 points, followed by 13 from Devank Rane and 10 from Lapsiwala.
McKinney's Ja'Kobe Walter poured in 34 points to lead all scorers.
Coppell (14-8) resumes District 6-6A play Tuesday at home against Hebron. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m.
