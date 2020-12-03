Win and in.
That’s the easiest road that Coppell’s football team faces if it wants to clinch a postseason berth after missing out on the playoffs a year ago for the first time since 2011. A win against Flower Mound on Friday night at Buddy Echols Field would accomplish just that for Coppell.
Should the Cowboys emerge victorious, they can clinch as high as the Division I top seed from District 6-6A and likely face McKinney Boyd in the first round of the playoffs or either Allen or Denton Guyer.
"All year, we've been preaching that every game is a playoff game," said Mike DeWitt, Coppell head coach. "This one for sure is. If you win, you get in. If you don't, you won't. It's going to be the same mindset, the same way that we approach everything. Big game."
There are other scenarios in which Coppell could make the playoffs should they lose to Flower Mound, all of which are based record against common opponents.
Scenario A states: If Flower Mound wins, Plano West defeats Plano and Hebron emerges victorious against Lewisville, Coppell owns the tiebreaker over Lewisville and Flower Mound by virtue of its 2-1 record against Plano East, West and Marcus, while the Farmers and Jaguars are both 1-2 against the Panthers, Wolves and Marauders.
Scenario B is: If Flower Mound, West and Lewisville win, Coppell gets into the playoffs based on its 3-1 record against East, Plano, West and Lewisville.
Scenario C involves: if Hebron, Plano and Flower Mound all emerge victorious, Coppell would win the tiebreaker based on its plus-three point differential against East and Marcus, while Flower Mound would be at zero, Lewisville at minus-three and Plano West at minus-nine.
But in the words of the late Al Davis, the longtime owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, “Just win, baby.”
Coppell (5-3 overall, 3-2 District 6-6A) set itself up for this win-and-in scenario after using 21 fourth-quarter points to pull away late for a 49-26 win against East last Friday. Senior quarterback Ryan Walker completed 18 of 21 passes for 311 yards. He had twice as many touchdowns (six) as incomplete passes (three).
The Cowboy defense aided Walker’s cause by forcing three Panther turnovers, including a red-zone interception by senior linebacker Tim O’Hearn late in the second quarter that led to an Anthony Black touchdown reception and allowed Coppell to take an eight-point lead at the half.
Flower Mound (4-5, 2-4), meanwhile, has found its stride on offense in recent games.
Led by junior quarterback Nick Evers, who has had to replace the shoes of reigning district offensive MVP Blake Short, Flower Mound has sandwiched point totals of 63 in wins over East and Plano around a 20-10 loss to West on Nov. 20.
Evers has completed 67.5% of his passes (162 of 240) for the season for 1,940 yards with 13 touchdowns. Fellow junior Parker Clark has been Evers’ favorite target in the passing game. Clark leads the Jaguars in receiving with 690 yards and five scores.
Defensively, Flower Mound is led by SMU pledge Stone Eby, who has filled the stat sheet with 52 total tackles, including 12 for loss, and 2.5 sacks. Eby has been aided by the play of fellow senior Colton Vatne, who leads all Jaguars in tackles for loss with 13.
