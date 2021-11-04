Nicolas Radicic Coppell football

Friday’s game between Coppell and Flower Mound will be more than about bragging rights.

The winner will clinch fourth place in District 6-6A and qualify for the playoffs. The Cowboys topped the Jaguars, 51-28, in last year’s game and went on to play Denton Guyer in a bi-district playoff while Flower Mound missed the postseason. Friday’s game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Neal Wilson Stadium.

Coppell (4-5 overall, 3-3 district) snapped a three-game last week with a 27-21 win against Plano East. The Cowboys jumped out to a 24-0 halftime lead behind the arm of junior quarterback Jack Fishpaw and a stout defense. The Panthers found their groove in the second half and limited the Cowboys to just a field goal over that span of play, though Coppell hung on for the win.

Fishpaw threw for 279 yards on 13-of-15 passing with three total touchdowns. Zack Darkoch led Coppell’s receiving corps with two receptions for 101 yards and a score. Charlie Barker finished with three catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.

In last year’s meeting against Flower Mound, Coppell held Jaguars quarterback Nick Evers, a Florida commit, to just 30 passing yards in the second half after he totaled 265 yards and three scores in the first half.

Evers is fresh off throwing for 134 yards with three touchdowns in Flower Mound’s 39-28 win against Plano last week. Walker Mulkey caught five balls for 75 yards with three touchdowns. The Jaguars outscored the Wildcats 25-13 in the second half after Plano took a 15-13 halftime lead.

It wasn’t just Evers that got the job done for Flower Mound (4-5, 3-3). Peyton Porter did the heavy lifting in the Jaguars’ running game, carrying 23 times for 143 yards and a touchdown.

Flower Mound is 2-4 in games decided by 10 points or less this season. But one of those wins was a 17-14 triumph over rival Marcus on Sept. 24. Coppell, meanwhile, is 4-2 in games in which it scores at least 20 points.

