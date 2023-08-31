Coppell ISD will be spotlighting the STEAM specials class at all elementary schools. This week’s spotlight is on Valley Ranch Elementary and STEAM teacher Kelly Beach.

The name of the game is their own for Valley Ranch Elementary students attending their first STEAM specials class. The elementary learners were able to use makerspace materials in the STEAM classroom to spell out their own names, as they were introduced to the new class.


