Coppell ISD will be spotlighting the STEAM specials class at all elementary schools. This week’s spotlight is on Valley Ranch Elementary and STEAM teacher Kelly Beach.
The name of the game is their own for Valley Ranch Elementary students attending their first STEAM specials class. The elementary learners were able to use makerspace materials in the STEAM classroom to spell out their own names, as they were introduced to the new class.
Kelly Beach, who is the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) specials teacher at Valley Ranch Elementary, used the first class to introduce the STEAM concept to learners and allow them to get familiar with the makerspace materials available to them. Students then were able to use the available materials to create their own names. These maker space materials varied from legos, building supplies, sticks, art supplies and more.
The 5th grade students in class on Aug. 18 displayed their names on paper, on the tables, and on the floor. These learners were also able to share why they picked certain materials and how these materials apply to the STEAM concepts.
Valley Ranch Elementary 5th grader Anvesh Kawale
Anvesh Kawale, who is in 5th grade at Valley Ranch, said, “Today, we practiced engineering. We made our own names representing what you like. I used sticks in my name because they are made of wood, and I love nature. I used shapes and foil for other letters, and red is my favorite color. STEAM is my favorite specials class, and the teacher is really nice.”
Valley Ranch Elementary 5th grader Atharv Srivastava
Fellow 5th grader Atharv Srivastava said, “I created my name with everything I love. I love geometry. I love to craft. I love to play sports, including ping pong. I love to create new things, and I love writing. I think STEAM is really fun and interactive.”
Valley Ranch Elementary STEAM teacher Kelly Beach
Beach, who has a background in teaching math and science and has taught at Valley Ranch Elementary for two years, enjoys being the STEAM specials teacher.
“I love teaching math and science, and leading the STEAM program is right up my alley,” Beach said. “I look forward to teaching all of the students at Valley Ranch Elementary and seeing what they’ll make, create, and learn in my classroom.”
She added, “In addition to having fun, students will learn how to apply the STEAM concepts to real-life projects and to the real world through these hands-on activities.”
New for the 2023-2024 school year, Coppell ISD is offering a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) curriculum — including coding, robotics, and the engineering design process — at all of its elementary schools. This instructional design promotes higher-level thinking and creativity for kindergarten to 5th grade students.
Each of the district’s 11 elementary schools has a full-time STEAM educator and the STEAM program is being provided to Kindergarten to 5th grade students at all elementary schools as part of the weekly “specials” class rotation, in addition to music, art, and physical education.
