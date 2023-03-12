Coppell has a variety of spring break activities that are being offered this week including safety classes, art classes, and more. Take a look at five events to attend in Coppell during the week of March 12.
Spring break safety classes
Looking for ways to keep the kids engaged over spring break? Life Safety Park will be hosting free safety classes for children in Pre-Kindergarten through 9th grade. Topics vary by age, but all lessons include a hands-on learning activity. Registration is free but required. Visit LifeSafetyPark.org for more info. A variety of different spring break safety classes will be offered March 13 through 17 and times of the events differ.
Spring break kids art classes
Send the kids off for the morning to make art during spring break. Bring a friend or sibling for some fun creative time in the Coppell Arts Center’s Vari Studio Workspace March 13 through 17. Times for the events differ and there are five exciting opportunities to create festive art. Visit the Coppell Arts Center online to view the different classes and register.
Geocache Treasure Hunt
Join the Biodiversity Education Center for a family-friendly, high-tech treasure hunt. Discover how to utilize GPS on your personal mobile device to locate hidden treasures throughout the trails of Coppell Nature Park. A series of GPS coordinates will lead you to each prize. Registration is required for each child participant, and children must be accompanied by an adult. An email with details and instructions will be sent upon registration. The event is on March 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the BEC and is for children ages 7 through 18. Registration can be found on the City of Coppell’s website.
March Paint and Sip: Spring Market Ride
Who could use a night out with friends right now? Paint and Sips are a fun way to create memories and masterpieces. Please bring your friends or significant other to wine up and then wind down during one of their two-hour painting classes. Tickets are $30 and available online at www.coppellartscenter.org. This month’s Paint and Sip will be on March 15 at 6 p.m. in the Coppell Arts Center’s Reception Hall.
Teen of spring break Bash
Although spring break may be ending, that doesn’t mean that the fun has to stop. Come celebrate the end of spring break with a breakfast bash. There will be a variety of cereals to choose from, along with games and activities. This is a come and go program, so it is okay if you can't stay the whole time. The program will be held at the Cozby Library and Community Commons on March 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.